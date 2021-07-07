Cardinal Newman names Paul Cronin replacement

Cardinal Newman High School has announced two coaching hires for upcoming fall sports, including a replacement for its longtime football leader who left to join rival Windsor earlier this year.

Richard Sanchez will be taking the reins of the private Catholic school’s decorated football program, Newman announced in a news release. Sanchez most recently was the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach for Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida, and has spent 29 years as a coach and physical education teacher.

He also coached defensive backs and served as special teams coordinator at San Diego State. Prior to joining the college ranks, Sanchez served as head coach at St. Augustine High School in San Diego for nine years, leading the team to two CIF San Diego Section titles.

A graduate of New Mexico State, where he played football, Sanchez will also serve as associate athletic director and summer program assistant director at Newman.

He succeeds Paul Cronin, who led Cardinal Newman football for 18 years, including appearances in three state title games and a win in 2019.

Cronin took the Windsor job last month after leading Cardinal Newman to a 5-0 record during this spring’s abbreviated, pandemic-delayed season.

In volleyball, coach Anna Waller is returning to the school after six years. Waller, who first joined Cardinal Newman in 2011, is a graduate of Santa Rosa Junior College and UCLA.

In Santa Rosa, she led the Bear Cubs to two Big 8 Conference titles and was twice voter to the All-American team.