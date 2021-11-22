Cardinal Newman uses three field goals to key win over Tennyson

Special teams are important, especially when an offense stalls.

For Cardinal Newman High School’s football team, their kicker grabbed the spotlight when the Cardinals couldn’t find the end zone in the second half.

After kicking one of his three field goals at the halftime buzzer to make it a three-possession game heading into the locker room, William Liu tacked on two more in the second half, extending the lead when the Cardinals offense stalled, and helping punch their ticket to the North Coast Section Division 4 title game next weekend.

The Cardinals carried that two-plus touchdown advantage and pulled away with Liu’s help to a 44-22 win over previously undefeated Tennyson at Ed Lloyd Field on Friday night, setting up a showdown in the section title game against the winner of Saturday’s Marin Catholic-Tamalpais contest.

Liu admitted he had some nerves but credited his line with protecting him.

“I was a bit nervous about the kicks, obviously,” Liu said. “But you just got to get up there, take a few breaths, and sink them.”

Cardinal Newman coach Richard Sanchez credited Liu’s reliability.

“He’s been awesome all year long. He was consistent,” Sanchez said. “We pray to god that we have him on our team.”

Newman (8-3) held off a hard-charging Tennyson drive late in the second quarter, thanks to a goal-line stand from the Cardinals defense. Lancers’ running back Salesi Moala was dropped for a 2-yard loss, which turned a third-and-2 into fourth-and-4. A false start turned it into fourth-and-nine, and resulted in an overthrown incomplete pass.

The Cardinals had just 1:02 left on the clock and the ball inside their 10, but a 30-yard run from Santino Acevedo and a 32-yard run from quarterback Lucas Knechtle to give Liu a chance at a 40-yard field goal with just 5 seconds left in the half.

“They only had three lineman and everybody else was off or deep,” said Knechtle of what he saw prior to his run. “I looked to my left and they were playing off coverage so I knew I could run. I just took the yards I could get.”

Knechtle said it’s nice to have a kicker as reliable as Liu on the team.

“It’s awesome,” Knechtle said. “Wherever we’re at, he can get it in.”

For Sanchez, who uprooted everything from Florida in June to take this job in Wine Country, the section title appearance in season one means a lot.

“It feels fantastic,” Sanchez said. “We’re a young group of kids … I get to coach them in the championship game. It’s going to be a great experience for us.”

Newman jumped out to a one-score lead after the first quarter, thanks to two Acevedo touchdowns, and added two more TDs in the second quarter — another one from Acevedo and a Knechtle 11-yard TD run. Acevedo finished with 13 rushes for 79 yards.

Acevedo, the Cardinals’ star running back, did sit out most of the second half with a hand injury. Sanchez said he needs an X-ray and was held out for most of the second half but should be fine.

“The trainer said he’s not playing, we don’t play him,” Sanchez said.