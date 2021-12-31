Cardinal Newman wins COVID-altered Sonoma County Classic

Cardinal Newman is starting to round into form, and just in time for North Bay League play.

But Santa Rosa gave the Cardinals all they could handle in a hard-fought championship game of the Sonoma County Classic that came down to the wire.

Clinging to a 2-point lead with 13 seconds left after a wild final minute of play, the Cardinals forced a Panthers turnover and, after a timeout, dribbled out the clock on a 46-44 win to claim the 40th annual tournament at Piner High School.

It’s the third straight win for the Cardinals, who move to 8-7 overall heading into NBL-Oak play next week. Junior guard Gavin Vogenson, a Healdsburg transfer, continues to be a difference-maker since clearing eligibility requirements a week ago. He scored a game-high 19 points on Thursday and was named the tournament MVP.

“Big boost,” said Cardinal Newman head coach Travis Taylor. “Just a special type of teammate, all those intangibles, and super talented. He takes a lot of pressure off of Sam (Cline), makes plays for himself.”

Cline, who Santa Rosa head coach Madison Lott called one of the best players in the area after the game, earned all-tournament honors but had a relatively quiet game against the Panthers, finishing with just 8 points.

Vogenson also stepped up on the defensive end. Guarding Santa Rosa star guard Will Logue, who led the Panthers with 16 points, Vogenson forced a loose ball with under 10 seconds remaining as Logue drove to the hoop. Teammate Drew Krilich fell on the ball and the Cardinals called time, regaining possession with less than 5 seconds remaining.

Logue and teammate David Prudhomme, who finished with 14 points, put forth a heroic effort on both ends of the floor, carrying their team in the second half and down the stretch. Both were named to the all-tournament team.

“Our guys did a pretty good job with taking away some of their stuff, and then they just put the ball in Logue’s hands, high ball screen, guy is a freaking stud,” Taylor said. “Lucky to get a few stops down the stretch but it wasn’t easy.”

Despite the loss, dropping Santa Rosa to 9-6 on the year, the Panthers showed that they belong in the contenders’ conversation in the NBL-Oak.

“I like where we’re at,” said Lott. “I think these kinds of games are really good for us to get some momentum going into league. Win or lose, wasn’t about that for me, this was the best we’ve executed all year.”

The 40th annual tournament, however, wasn’t able to escape the impact of the pandemic as COVID-19 health and safety protocols forced numerous changes to the schedule. Both the Cardinals and Panthers were playing shorthanded with players out.

Archie Williams, one of the tournament favorites, pulled out before even playing a game. As a result, Petaluma didn’t have an opponent for its second-round game on Wednesday and was sidelined. Rancho Cotate was added to the field on Wednesday to face Casa Grande in the consolation game Thursday, but that was called off as the Gauchos had players test positive.

At least six local teams had games impacted by the pandemic this week, an ominous sign as league play is set to begin next week.

Both Lott and Taylor said they feel lucky to be able to play any games at the moment.

“Kinda feels like the walls are closing in,” Taylor said. “People are dropping games everywhere – college, pro, high school.”

In Thursday’s other games, Piner took third with a wire-to-wire 59-41 win over Ukiah. The Prospectors (7-7) led by 18 at halftime and coasted to the win behind 18 points from Ladainian Kuok and 14 from Matt Erickson. Eian Macandog scored 14 to pace the Wildcats (7-6).

Petaluma won the seventh-place game 73-47 over Maria Carrillo. Salim Arikat scored 17 and Andy Bai and Ryan Giacomini added 13 points each to push the Trojans’ record to 9-3 entering Vine Valley Athletic League play next week.

Luc Guggiana scored 21 to lead the Pumas, who dropped to 4-8 overall.