Casa and Petaluma start football conditioning Monday

Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools have been given approval to start non-contact football conditioning and training drills next week.

Petaluma High School Athletic Director Ray McClintock said the two public high schools worked together with Petaluma City Schools District staff to develop an acceptable plan that includes a multitude of precautions to protect athletes and others from the spread of COPID 19 during the current pandemic.

St. Vincent de Paul, a private Catholic High School, began limited practice last week.

Casa Grande High school head coach John Antonio said the Petaluma schools’ plan contains elements of the St. Vincent plan, but also includes other protocols to address potential issues leading to safe practices.

“Everything they could think of, the district had a solution for,” said Antonio. “Having such a comprehensive plan takes a lot of pressure off the coaches.”

“It was a good collaborative effort,” added McClintock.

Petaluma and Casa Grande players will not be using any equipment and will not be allowed to use the weight rooms for the first two weeks. They will also not be using footballs. “ At the end of two weeks, we will re-evaluate and see where we are,” said Antonio.

SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER There will be more spacing between Petaluma football players this year.

The plan calls for players to train in groups of 10 with one coach assigned to each group. Antonio said two coaches will work with each varsity group.

The coach acknowledged the limited number of participants per group will be difficult since he expects to have around 145 total players, including incoming freshmen, participating. “But, we will make it work,” he said.

“We just want to get the kids out, and we’re doing it the right way,” he said. “The players are super excited, the parents are excited and the coaches are excited.”

“We just hope we have a season to get ready for,” noted McClintock.