Casa boys boot by Vintage for first win over Crushers

Casa Grande’s boys soccer team came up with the biggest win of a big season on Saturday, defeating Vintage 1-0. It was the Gauchos’ first win ever against Vintage.

Hayden Holbrook scored the game’s only goal.

Casa goalie Bryan Gutierrez not only turned in a shutout effort, but preserved the win with a stop on a last-minute Vintage penalty kick.

Casa followed up by tying Napa 0-0 and dumping American Canyon 5-0. Jose Chavez, Mason Holbrook, Nico Rathman, Alexis Garcia and Christian Alvarado had goals against American Canyon.

The Gauchos are now 9-0-3 for the season and 6-0-2 in league play. The loss was the first in league for Vintage now 6-1 (9-0-3 overall.)

The Casa Grande girls are also closing in on a league title, improving to 9-1-2 on the season by beating both Napa and American Canyon by 2-0 scores last week.

The Gauchos are 7-0-1 in VVAL play with back-to-back games against Petaluma on Wednesday and Feb. 7 before facing second-place Justin-Siena on Feb. 9. Justin-Siena starts this week at 6-2 in league (10-4 overall).

Lauren Reposa and Riley Fenyvez scored against American Canyon, with Taylor Ingram providing assists. Fenyvez and Mallory Jones provided the goals against Napa, working off assists from Heather Mahoney and Taylor Ingram.

Petaluma’s girls remained within catching distance of the Gauchos for the league title by edging Sonoma Valley 2-1.

Ava Staub scored both Petaluma goals, working off assists from Megan Efhan and Natalia Efhan.

Petaluma is 7-3-3 on the season and 4-1-2 in league play, but still has two games left against the Gauchos, playing their rivals on Wednesday at Petaluma and Feb. 7 at Casa Grande.

Petaluma’s boys had a tough week, losing at Sonoma Valley 9-1 and at Vintage 19-0.

The Trojans are 0-8-2 on the season and 0-7-1 in VVAL play.