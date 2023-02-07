Casa Grande High School’s veteran team once again showed why cheerleading is truly a sport, finishing second in the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Championships in state competition held at El Camino High School in Sacramento.

The competition was the third of the season for the Gauchos and, according to Coach Trina Marshall. “It was our best performance of the year. “In our final performance we had zero deductions which meant we had essentially a perfect performance.”

Marshall said the state competition was special.

“Having CIF-sanctioned competition makes it different,” she explained. “It means so much for the kids to get recognition as an official sport.”

The coach credited much of the Casa success to the competitors experience. Of the 21 kids who competed, 14 are seniors,” she pointed out.