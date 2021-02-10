Casa cross country team may never know how good it could be

The times will tell for the Casa Grande High School cross country team.

Time is the only thing the Gauchos have to go on as they start their delayed season Feb. 24 in a dual meet at Petaluma High. The champion of the Vine Valley Athletic League and a state-meet representative last season, Casa Grande will not be allowed to test its strength in post-season play or even in big-time invitational meets.

Cross country is in Season 1 of the newly released Vine Valley Athletic League schedule and is also in the purple tier of the state’s color-coded system for permitted activities during the pandemic, meaning it is now eligible to begin competition.

The Gauchos go into their first meet as one of the most highly regarded distance teams in the state. Casa didn’t just win the VVAL championship last season, it dominated, placing all five counting runners among the top 10. The Gauchos went on to place third in the North Coast Section and 15th at state in its division.

Almost all of its top runners return. “It is a special team,” said coach Carl Triola.

Unfortunately, the Gauchos will never know just how special. Because of the pandemic which has delayed the cross country season from September until this week, there will be no post-season competition. No NCS meet. No state meet. Nor will there be any pre-league big invitational runs. The Gaucho season will consist of six dual meets against other league teams.

“It would be nice to have some invitational meets,” Triola said. “We were looking to running against some of the strong North Bay teams.”

Hard work has not only moved Nolan Hosbein to the top of the Casa Grande list, but earned him a scholarship to the University of Portland in run-happy Oregon.

But Casa Grande’s other runners are also talented and experienced. In an early practice time trial, Hosbein and brothers Will and Owen Hite all bettered the school record in the 5-K run and Jake Dietlin just missed. Owen Hite is back fully healthy after missing most of last season with an ankle injury.

Triola has set up a legitimate 5-kilometer course on and near the Casa Grande campus that will allow the Gauchos to keep track of their progress as the season develops.

Also back and anticipating strong seasons are Aaron Beaube and Luke Baird.

Casa Grande will miss Logan Moon and Andrew Gotshall, but have enough quality runners to have legitimate reasons to think about what might have been.

Adding depth to the varsity are seniors Ethan Thompson, Kiernan Cross and Andrew Donlan.

Hoping to carry on the Casa Grande tradition as they begin their careers on the junior varsity level and hope to move up are sophomore twins Richard and Owen Bennett along with sophomores Gray Brady and Derek Zhou and freshman Jackson Houghtaling. Two other freshmen, Jackson Rader and Sammie Coopersmith, are deciding whether to continue playing club in a different sport or joining the high school cross country team.

Casa Grande has seven runners, five of them freshmen, on its girls team. “They are getting used to the high school distance, but they have been soldering on,” Triola said. “What they need is competition.”

On the Casa Grande team are freshmen Abigail Busch, Sheila Alavarenga, Valerie Farr, Yuna Mendoza and Gabbi Gotshall; sophomore Kayla Jimenez and junior Moria Busch.