The Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament begins Tuesday at Arnold Field in Sonoma. Petaluma (13-10-1, 7-5) will play Vintage (11-13, 7-5) at 4 p.m., followed by league champion Casa Grande (19-4, 10-2) against American Canyon (12-12, 7-5) at 7 p.m.

CASA GRANDE

Casa Grande’s Gauchos cleaned up the remainder of a Vine Valley Athletic League championship season Monday night, defeating Sonoma Valley 4-1 in the final game of the regular season.

The win left Casa Grande with a final 10-2 VVAL record (19-4 overall).

Wyatt Abramson threw five strong innings against the Dragons. He allowed three hits, all of the infield variety. He walked one, hit one and struck out three.

On Senior Night, Casa Grande Coach Pete Sikora started an all senior Gaucho lineup, including several players who were making their first start of the season.

The alternative lineup made several outstanding defensive plays in support of Abramson and scratched out a run that stood as the difference until Casa rallied to put the game out of reach with three runs in the sixth inning.

Kayden Murphy, who had only one at bat prior to starting the game at first base, delighted his teammates with a solid single to his opposite field (left) one out into the third inning. He advanced on a single by Elijah Sullivan and scored on an infield error.

It looked like it might have to be enough as Sonoma Valley starting pitcher Max Harrison kept the Gauchos at bay through the first five innings, scattering four hits and striking out seven.

In the fifth, Casa Grande used three of its regular starters as pinch hitters and two, Alex Cruz and Austin Steeves, came through with hits and the other, Jeffrey Rice, walked.

When the first two Casa Grande batters in the inning reached base on a hit and a walk, Sonoma replaced Harrison with Julian Brenek, and the game spiraled out of Dragon control. Highlight of the three-run inning was a flat out steal of home by Jordan Giacomini.

Rice replace Abramson in the sixth inning and put down the first five Dragons in succession. Needing just one out to wrap things up, he temporarily lost command of the situation and gave up two walks in succession and a run-scoring single to Nicolas Sebastiani before finally bringing things to an end with a soft liner.

Casa Grande clinched the championship last week behind the dominating pitching of Austin Steeves who struck out 15 in shutting out Napa’s Grizzlies 3-0.

Steeves allowed just two hits while facing 25 batters. He walked one. Casa Grande scored all its runs in the first two innings, getting two in the first and another in the second. It was more than enough for Steeves.

The Gauchos had five hits by five different batters – Danny Mercado, Jack Hu, Jesse Calkin, Giacomini and JT Summers. Mercado, Steeves and Summers had the Casa RBIs.

PETALUMA

Petaluma’s bats continued cold as it closed out its regular season with loses to Vintage and Vacaville.

The Trojans had just six hits in a 4-1 Vine Valley Athletic League loss to Vintage’s Crushers.

Vintage scored four runs in the third inning and Crusher pitcher Peyten Czekalewski, with a couple of strong relief innings from Miles Terischer, made the rally stand good.

Sawyer Sheldon had two hits for the Trojans. Flynn Shoop knocked in Dante Caiati with the only Trojan run in the fourth inning.

Petaluma concluded its regular season with a 3-2 non-league loss to Vacaville’s Bulldogs.

Vacaville scored three runs in the first inning and stopped a two-run Petaluma rally in the seventh inning a run short of forcing extra innings.

Tim Turner, Anthony Del Prete and Arlo Pendleton each pitched two innings for the Trojans, with Turner and Del Prete each giving up just one hit and no runs.

Petaluma had seven hits by seven different batters – Tim Turrel, Shoop, Sam Schmizter, Zach Fiene, Sheldon, Brayden Breen and Kyle Worden. Turrel, Shoop and Breen all doubled.

Petaluma will enter the VVAL playoffs with a 13-10-1 overall record and a 7-5 league mark, good for a second-place tie with Vintage behind champion Casa Grande.

ST. VINCENT

St. Vincent dropped two North Bay League Redwood games to Montgomery, but the only thing they had in common was a final Montgomery win.

In a game played at St. Vincent, Montgomery ripped just seven hits, but took advantage of 17 St. Vincent walks by five Mustang pitchers in a 20-3 win.

St. Vincent had 10 hits in the game, with Thomas Graziano, and Jaret Bosarge getting two apiece.

It was a whole different story at Montgomery where Eddy Stone held the host Vikings to five hits, striking out eight and not walking a batter.

Montgomery’s Ben Carlile shut out the Mustangs on four hits, walking three and striking out three.

Hits for the Mustangs were by Jack Montanos, Thomas Graziano, Nico Antonini and Stone.

St. Vincent finished the regular season with and 11-10 record and a 4-8 NBL Redwood mark.