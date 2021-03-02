Casa foe ranked No. 9 in NCS

Casa Grande High School’s football season-opening opponent, Vintage High School, is ranked No. 9 among all North Coast Section teams by MaxPreps.

The defending Vine Valley Athletic League Crushers are ranked just below No. 8 Monte Vista of Danville and ahead of No. 10 Campolindo of Morgan.

De La Salle of Concord is, predictably, the No. 1-ranked team. The Spartans have dominated the NCS for the last 29 consecutive seasons.

Rounding out the top 10 are Pittsburg, Clayton Valley, Marin Catholic (No. 4), Cardinal Newman (No. 5), San Ramon Valley, Rancho Cotate (No. 7), Monte Vista, Vintage and Campolindo.

Also in the top 25 are Moreau Catholic, Acalanes, Las Lomas, Amador Valley, San Leandro, Heritage, Hayward, James Logan, Foothill, Salesian College Preparatory, Freedom, Livermore, Justin-Siena (No. 23), Piner (No. 24) and St. Helena (No. 25).