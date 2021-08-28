Casa football game vs. Piner canceled because of bad air

For Casa Grande and Piner football players, the result of their scheduled season-opening football game was worse than either a win or a loss. They didn’t get to play.

According to Casa Grande football Coach John Antonio, Piner asked that the game, scheduled for Friday night at Casa Grande be canceled because of poor air quality. “We were told that Piner would not have enough players available because of the air quality,” Antonio said.

“Our players are so disappointed,” the coach said. “They were really looking forward to the game. We have been preparing all week for this game, and to have it taken away when other teams are playing is very disappointing.”

Antonio said the Gauchos were ready, willing and able to play. “We have no control over this,” he said.

The news sent Antonio and his staff into a whirlwind of activity notifying players, officials and others involved in the game. “I got the first call at 2:42 p.m. It is about 4 now. In that time, I have had calls from 62 different people,” he said.

School officials are working on the possibility of playing the game on Monday, but nothing has been determined.

Antonio pointed out that Casa Grande has a bye in its schedule (first week in October) and could explore finding an opponent to fill out its 10-game schedule.

Fire-related cancelation are nothing new for Empire football teams who lost games because of the Tubbs fire in 2017 and poor air quality created by fires in Butte County in 2018.