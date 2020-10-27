Casa football players selling trees to support their team

Christmas in November?

That is what the Casa Grande High School football players hope will help fund football in January.

In this year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Casa Grande football season kicks off Jan. 8. To help fund the program, Gaucho players are selling Christmas trees. The trees are now available online and will be delivered Dec. 4-5.

The tree sale replaces Casa’s traditional discount-card sale that provides 60-70% of the program’s budget. The ambitious goal of the tree sale is for each team member to sell five trees, according to Casa Grande varsity coach John Antonio.

Antonio explained that the funds are needed to purchase gear and equipment, and to pay for transportation and officials. Under current financing protocols in the Petaluma Schools District, each high school sport must finance its own program.

Antonio said the funds are needed now more than ever as the Gauchos strive to up-grade gear that has long been used. “Our junior varsity is playing in uniforms that haven’t been replaced since Rick O’Brien was coaching,” he explained. O’Brien stepped down from coaching the Gauchos at the end of the 2008 season.

The coach noted that Gaucho supporters and community members can uphold family traditions like cutting their own trees and still purchase a Gaucho tree to be donated to families who might be struggling during the pandemic or otherwise might be able to afford a tree.

To purchase a tree, shoppers visit the Casa Grande Football Fundraiser pageand choose the type and size tree they prefer. Trees will be delivered to a selected location on Dec. 4-5 or families may choose to have them delivered to their homes for a slight additional fee.

To purchase a tree, shoppers visit the Casa Grande Football Fundraiser page at:

https://fundraiser4us.com/zz/CGHSFootball/

For more information, email Cggauchofb@gmail.com.