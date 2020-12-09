Casa football players spread joy and trees

Fifty local families will have a little brighter Christmas and Casa Grande High School football players will have better equipment as a result of a decorative fund-raising event conducted by the Gaucho team.

Casa Grande players worked with a Christmas tree supplier to sell trees to raise funds for their program. The effort paid off with 220 trees sold.

The best part, according to Casa Grande coach John Antonio, was that 50 trees were purchased and then donated to local families who otherwise might not have afforded the holiday tradition.

Trees await pick up. Fifty trees were bought and then donated to needy families. (Submitted photo)

The donated trees were personally delivered last week by Casa players.

“The kids really did a great job,” said Antonio. “We only had a short time to sell the trees, but the players did a great job.

“It was a double win. The players were able to give back to the community and families who might not have been able to afford them could take a Christmas tree off their list of things to worry about.”

A team of youthful volunteers not only delivered the donated trees, but were also on hand to assist other families as they arrived to pick up their own trees.

The idea of asking people to donate the trees came from the coach’s son, Andrew, a freshman at Casa. Antonio explained that an assignment for Andrew’s human interaction class was to do something good for people, and he came up with the idea of turning the Casa fundraiser into a double-win by suggesting that people donate trees.

That suggestion and the volunteer efforts of Gaucho football players have made the holiday season a bit happier for 50 local families.