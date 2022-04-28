Casa girls beat Cardinal Newman for VVAL West lacrosse championship

Tuesday was a night of mixed success for the Casa Grande lacrosse teams. In Santa Rosa, the Gaucho girls won the Vine Valley Athletic League West championship, beating Cardinal Newman 12-5. At Casa Grande, the boys lost a heartbreaker to Vintage 14-13 in the first round of the VVAL tournament.

The Casa Grande girls wasted little time taking the upper hand in their game against Cardinal Newman, opening with a blitz of goals.

Forty-five seconds into the game, Natalie Labanowski scored an unassisted goal, her first of 6 goals. Fifty-four seconds later, Taylor Pieri scored goal No. 2. Thirteen seconds later Labanowski scored off an assist by Sierra Schmidt, her first of four assists. Three minutes later, Labanowski scored again off an assist from Schmidt. Thirty-one seconds later Labanowski scored once again, making the score 5-0 five minutes and 52 seconds into the game.

Lily Zichichi scored her one and only goal at the 12 minute mark for Cardinal Newman before Schmidt scored again for Casa. lla Holland put in a goal with 7 minutes left in the half before Schmidt scored again giving Casa Grande a 7-2 halftime lead.

In the second half, Labanowski and Taylor Pieri put in two more goals as well as a solo goal by Megan Marston. Schmidt picked up two more assists.

Kathryn Clark, lla Holland and Taiten Kolpin each made a goal for Cardinal Newman off assists from Taiten Kolpin and Clark.

With 10 minutes left in the game, Casa emptied its bench, allowing all of its 25 players to play in the game, including five junior varsity players brought up last week.

This was the third meeting of the two teams with a split during the regular season. In he first match on March 21 at Cardinal Newman, Casa won 17 - 4. On April 8 at Casa Grande, Cardinal Newman evened things up, winning 11-9 against an injury-depleted Casa team, playing without starting goalie Trinity Salus and leading scorer Natalie Labanowski who went out with a sprained ankle three minutes into the game.

With Casa’s win in the tournament championship game, the Gauchos will receive an automatic bid into the North Coast Section playoffs. Casa and Cardinal Newman share league championship honors with 7-1 records.

Overall, Casa Grande has an 11-8 record, while Cardinal Newman is 9-5.

BOYS STOPPED

At Casa Grande, the Gaucho boys lost a heart breaker to Vintage 14-13 in the first round of the VVAL four-team playoffs.

The Gauchos will go into the North Coast Section playoffs with a 12-6 record and a 6-1 VVAL mark, second to unbeaten league champion Justin-Siena.