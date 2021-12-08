Casa girls beat Rancho Cotate to win Piner Tournament

Casa Grande continued to play strong basketball at the beginning of the season as the energetic Gaucho girls captured the Gold Rush Tournament at Piner with a 49-38 win over Rancho Cotate in Santa Rosa on Saturday.

It was the second Casa win of the season over the Cougars as the two teams had previously met to open the campaign.

Casa led for the entire game, and took a 23-15 at halftime before expanding its advantage to 17 points in the third stanza.

Led by prolific-scoring forward Keyonee Neal and her mates, Rancho battled back in the late going to narrow the gap to 36-32 with a volley of 3-point shots. Neal, who set a school scoring record with her effort in this game, was a threat to cut further into the lead, but the Gauchos had answers.

Coach Scott Himes called a strategic time out to break the Rancho momentum, and Casa got a big hoop from sophomore forward Scarlet Ackley who had 6 points in the final period.

Jaimie McGaughey came off the bench to apply physical pressure in the Gaucho defense against Neal, and it paid off with the record setter being frustrated with close guarding the rest of the way.

The play got a bit rough, but cooler heads prevailed down the stretch. Ackley, AJ Harris and tournament MVP point guard Mazin Dahmani had enough in their reserves to help Casa pull away for good in notching its fifth victory in a row.

Dahmani had a terrific tournament, leading all players in assists and steals while directing the tempo for the Casa Grande offense. She was joined by Harris and sophomore center Amalie Barr on the all-tournament team. Dahmani had five steals to go along with her 6-point effort in the championship game..

At the end of the game, Rancho coach Mario Newton announced to the crowd that Neal had eclipsed the 1,192 point mark at Rancho to break the school record with the rest of the schedule yet to be played.

Rancho had defeated Mt. Eden and host Piner to reach the finals. Piner grabbed third place with a convincing 54-40 victory over Healdsburg.

SECOND-ROUND WIN

The second round tournament game between the Gauchos and Healdsburg was a defensive struggle from start to finish. It was basketball like it was played back in the day, as both teams patiently ran pattern-oriented offenses with little intention of hoisting wild shots from the perimeter.

Once again, the Casa defensive scheme was first rate, causing the Hounds (7-1) to take off-balance shot attempts. Veteran Greyhound forward Itzel Ortiz wound up topping Healdsburg in scoring with 6 points, but was limited to 3-for-14 from the floor by the tenacious guarding of the Gauchos.

Casa Grande led 16-7 at half, and continued the defensive pressure for the rest of the contest, not allowing any flow in the Greyhound offense. The Gauchos wound up winning 33-19, bolstered mostly by their second consecutive strong defensive effort of the tournament.

Dahmani topped the Gaucho scorers with 8 points, including a shot from distance and a driving lay-in basket. Lily Peterson chipped in with 7 points.

McGaughey came off the bench to grab 6 rebounds, and got into an offensive flow for the first time with 4 points.

Casa easily rolled into the winners’ bracket with a convincing 37-23 win over outmanned Middletown of the North Central League.

The Gauchos Held the Mustangs scoreless in the first quarter, and took a 27-4 lead into intermission, allowing coach Scott Himes to empty the bench.

Point guard Dahmani continued her fine defensive work and dished out a team-leading 7 assists in the contest.

Earlier in the week, Casa Grande rolled to its second victory in the early season with a 40-31 win over Bethel in a game played in Vallejo.

The Gauchos began the hoop campaign with a heavily weighted road schedule, including five straight games away from the Coach Ed Iacopi Gym, but it did not dim a very promising start.

Following their strong winning effort against Rancho Cotate, the Gauchos led from the opening tap to knock off Bethel with a well-executed effort on the defensive end in earning the nine-point victory over the Jaguars.

High scoring Mikkela Youngblood, averaging 24 points in her first two games of the season for Bethel, was limited to only two points in the second half by the double-teaming Gauchos. She finished with 14 points.

Senior marksman AJ Harris had her second notable effort from outside the arc with three shots from distance in the first quarter to pace Casa to its early lead. Harris connected again in the second half to lead the Gauchos overall with 12 points.

Himes was very pleased with the overall effort on the boards by the Gauchos who pulled down 45 rebounds. Sophomore Barr had another productive effort with 10 rebounds to go along with 10 points for Casa. McGaughey had a team high 12 caroms in her first game of the season.

Twelve players got time on the floor for the Gauchos with nine scoring at least one point. Point guard Damani dished out seven assists, including three in the direction of the smooth stroking Harris. Damani, now in her senior season, also picked off seven steals.