Casa girls combine for gold in high school racquetball championships

A pair of south county athletics proved to be among the best high school racquetball players in the USA Racquetball High School Championships held earlier this month in St. Louis.

Heather Mahoney a Penngrove resident, for the second time took second in the girls division 1 singles. Ava Naworski, a Petaluma resident, in her first high school championships, was third in division 2.

The two then combined to win gold in doubles competition.

Both are students at Casa Grande, Mahoney a senior and Naworski a sophomore. The two represented Casa as a team and, with only two competitors, finished sixth in a competition that attracted more than 30 high schools and 150 players.

The Casa players train with Brian Dixon at the Callinan Sports Center in Rohnert Park after transferring their home base following the closure of the Petaluma Athletic Club.