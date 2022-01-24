Casa girls continue to win with victory over American Canyon

Casa Grande out hustled American Canyon 47-41 in a spirited battle between two of the Vine Valley Athletic League’s girls top teams in Coach Ed Iacopi Gym.

The victory keeps the Gauchos’ league mark clean at 5-0, while the visiting Wolves slip to 4-1. The Wolves, with a roster that includes three girls averaging in double figures, never got untracked, and trailed most of the way.

A determined brand of man defense applied by the hosts had a lot to do with the lack of American Canyon offense. The Wolves were limited to only 4 points in the third period as the Gauchos ratcheted up the pressure after intermission.

AJ Harris got Casa off and winging in the opening minutes with two consecutive 3-pointers, and the Gauchos were never headed.

A 24-24 tie at halftime came only as a result of a last-second shot by American Canyon before the buzzer.

The Gauchos attacked all night with diagonal cuts off their post players, and barreled into the painted area at top speed. Not everything went in, but enough shots fell to help them post a 30-28 advantage after three periods.

Seven points by driving sophomore Marissa Brody led the way until Casa pulled away for good in the final minutes. Brody surprised the taller American Canyon defenders with several quick releases on shots off the glass.

While the Gauchos peppered away at the basket, the frustrated Wolves relied on talented guard Tiffany Billingsley to direct its offense. “Billingsley (16.6) has a hand in everything that their offense puts out there,” noted Gaucho coach Scott Himes. “She is as good as we will see all season. She is a college Division II prospect.”

Billingsley had 7 points in the first half, but could not break things open because of the dogged defense by the Gauchos. She finished with 15 points to pace American Canyon, but was forced into off-balanced shots by close guarding Gaucho defenders down the stretch.

Things got a little chippy when the Wolves went into a quick-shooting mode with a couple of physical bumps turned in by their frustrated players on the offensive end of the floor.

Driving lay-ins by Mazin Dahmani and Lily Peterson wrapped things up down the stretch, and the upset was complete.

Both teams are now 14-5 overall.

Brody had 11 points to lead the Gaucho attack, followed by Harris with 8 and 7 each by Jamie McGaughey and Scarlet Ackley. McGaughey had a complete game by pulling down 10 rebounds. The Wolves 6-foot, 2-inch center Destiny Evans did not start, but cleaned up everything inside with 12 points and 6 boards in limited minutes.

The two teams are scheduled to do it again on Jan. 29 in the spacious American Canyon Gym at 5:30.

Before hosting the Wolves, the Gauchos had two thrilling road victories, beating Vintage 51-50 and Justin-Siena 34-33.

At Vintage, the Crushers scored first for a 4-0 lead, but Casa Grande came back to trail just 9-8 at the end of the first quarter. Casa trailed by six in the second quarter until shooting by Anamaria Robertson, Harris and McGaughey and rebounding by Dahmani and Ackley closed the gap to 24-23 by the half.

Key 3-point hits by Harris, Robertson, Cassie llaverias and Karlie Caromagno helped the Gauchos take the lead in the third period.

Casa managed a 5-point lead on a shot by Dahmani. Vintage battled back to close the gap to 51-48. Both teams missed free throws before Vintage missed a 3-point attempt, rebounded and scored on a layup, leaving it a point short and the Gauchos with the win.

Harris and Dahmani each had 9 points. Harris also had two rebounds and a steal. Dahmani had 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. McGaughey had 7 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds and 4 steals. Caromagno and Ackley each had 5 points and a steal.

The Gaucho win at Justin-Siena was equally exciting. Casa got on the scoreboard quickly with a 3-point shot by Dahmani and ended the first quarter with 11-4 lead. Justin-Siena came back in the second quarter, and by halftime, Casa’s lead was just 16-15.

The Gauchos entered the final quarter trailing 28-22, but fought back and, with 16 seconds left, Dahmani made a 3-point shot to put the Gauchos up by a point.

Justin-Siena missed a final layup, McGaughey rebounded and the Gauchos remained unbeaten in league.

Harris led the Gauchos with 8 points, 2 assists, a rebound and 3 steals. Dahmani scored 6 points and had 5 assists, 5 rebounds and 5 steals.