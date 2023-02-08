The Casa Grande girls basketball team shocked 20-game winner Sonoma Valley to claim a share of the Vine Valley Athletic League championship Tuesday night.

Playing aggressive defense and hitting key bombs when they were most needed, the Gauchos held off Sonoma’s Dragons 34-30 in the Coach Ed Iacopi Gymnasium on the Casa campus.

Neither team shot very well, but Casa Grande got two clutch 3-pointers from Avery King in the fourth period to eek out the win that tossed the Vine Valley Athletic League into a two or three-way tie at the top on the final night of the regular season.

Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley both end up with 9-3 league records. American Canyon could get a share of the pie as it took an 8-3 record into its final game against 7-4 Vintage.

Casa Grande is now 16-10 for the season, compared to Sonoma’s 20-6 mark.

While it was the long distance shots that provided the points for the Casa Grande win, it was aggressive defense and bruising work underneath that proved to be the difference. Casa forced the normally smooth ball-handling Dragons into 21 turnovers and prevented them from getting decent looks for their long-range bombs. Jamie McGaughey all but eliminated the Sonoma driving lanes by dominating the paint.

Marissa Brody and King hit 3-pointers early on to give Casa Grande a 6-0 lead that translated into a narrow 8-7 advantage at the end of a first quarter that set the tone for a fast-paced, but low-scoring basketball game.

By the half, Sonoma held a 14-12 advantage and the Dragons knew they were in for one of their toughest tussles of a successful season.

The Gauchos began to open a little separation in the third period, at one point streaking off eight uninterrupted points, and entering the last quarter with a 20-16 lead.

That lead reached 9 at its high point on a 3-pointer by Anamaria Robertson and consecutive treys by King.

The Dragons refused to go quietly into the cold night and battled back, cutting the Gaucho lead to four before time counted them out.

King led Casa with 11 points, while Brody scored eight and Robinson 7. Sonoma was led by Trinity Wilkens with 12.

Before the game, Casa Grande honored seniors King, McGaughey and Janessa Paun, who made her first start of the season.

Earlier in the week, Casa Grande won a game it had to win, holding off Justin-Siena 45-41.

Casa had a 12 point lead with under 5 minutes left in the game, but Justin Siena closed the gap to 45-41. In the final minute and a half of the game, Casa made 4 steals to keep Justin-Siena away from scoring and held on for a 45-41 win.

Amalie Barr led the way for Casa with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. King added 8 points, 3 rebounds, an assist and a steal. Brody made 8 points and had 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Robertson added 7 points, 6 rebounds, an assist and 4 steals. McGaughey made 4 points and had 3 assists, 3 steals, and forced several jump balls.