Casa girls lacrosse team beats Granite Bay

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 13, 2022, 9:32PM

After a tough 21-6 loss to Tamalpais, the Casa Grande girls lacrosse team bounced back to earn a hard-fought 15-13 win against visiting Granite Bay.

Natalie Labanowski put on a show for the Gauchos against Granite Bay, scoring 10 goals and, for good measure, adding an assist.

Sierra Schmidt and Taylor Pieri each had two goals and an assist. Megan Marston also scored. Goalie Trinity Salus made nine saves.

The loss was the first after three wins for Granite Bay, while the win evened Casa Grande at 2-2 for the season.

Earlier in the week, Casa Grande had a tough time against Marin County Athletic League power Tamalpais, losing for the second time to the Red Tailed Hawks.

Schmidt scored four goals for Casa with Labanowski and Megan Marston adding a goal each.

