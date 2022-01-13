Casa girls make a statement in a quiet gym

Following several frustrating postponed opening games in the Vine Valley Athletic League the Casa Grande Gaucho girls smothered rival Petaluma 43-18 in front of an empty gym on the west side of town on Wednesday.

The Gauchos finally got an opportunity to end a four-game slide and open VVAL play as they broke open a 9-9 deadlock by shutting down any attempt by the Trojans to respond by completely taking away offensive sets beginning with passes to the post position.

Petaluma was held scoreless for 10 minutes and 50 seconds in a very unusual and quiet venue with no fans allowed because of COVID concerns. With administrators allowing only participating players, coaches and members of support personnel from each team, it was a quiet gym, but there was no denying the Gaucho resolve.

Missing was the normal excitement created by the chanting of student cheering sections from both sides of town and numbers of parents and other interested onlookers.

The Gauchos improved to 10-5 for the season. Leading the way for the Gauchos was veteran interior player Jamie McGaughey who was called on by coach Scott Himes to do a little bit of everything. McGaughey handled the ball on both the perimeter and the inside to post 10 points, pull down 7 rebounds and get into position for 4 steals on the defensive end of the court.

A rotating band of teammates joined her to make it very difficult for the home club to get into rhythm. McGaughey did not play last season because of the one-sport limit imposed by the school.

“It took us a while, but we turned in a pretty good effort,” noted Himes. “We have a lot of catching up to do after sitting out three scheduled games with player COVID symptoms.”

For a brief time after the opening tap, the game appeared to be headed toward another Trojan-Gaucho barn burner as they exchanged early hoops. Three pointers by AJ Harris of Casa and Mallory O’Keefe of Petaluma opened proceedings. Harris finished with 6 points including a 3-pointer early in the contest.

Petaluma guard Brooke Baxman, returning from COVID quarantine earlier in the week, converted on all of her 6 points in the game before the offensive spigot was shut off by the hustling Gauchos.

From that point forward, the Casa defenders dominated the contest by beating the Trojans to their spots in the pass-and-cut offense.

The Gauchos led 16-9 at halftime, and things didn’t get any better for the cold shooting Trojans as the game moved forward.

Finally forward Josephine Rocco connected on a baseline jumper in the third stanza, but the game was out of reach for Petaluma.

Ten players scored for the winning Gauchos, including 8 by sophomore center Amalie Barr, all coming in the second half, as the Gauchos pulled away.

Normally high-scoring Petaluma guard O’Keefe was limited to only 6 points by the Casa defense, but several of her long range shots rimmed in and out.

The Trojans did a good job overplaying the right side of the floor and forcing the dangerous Harris into hurried shots.

Petaluma slipped to 3-11 on the season and 0-3 in league with the defeat.

Petaluma held off a strong come-from-bend effort by the Casa junior varsity to capture the preliminary contest 37-26.