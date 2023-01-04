Defending champion Casa Grande opened its defense of the Vine Valley Athletic League basketball title with a hard-earned 47-35 comeback win over Vintage of Napa in Coach Ed Iacopi Gym on Tuesday.

The Gauchos improved their record for the young season to 8-6. It was not easy.

The damage by the winning Gauchos came in the final stanza when the starting lineup returned to the floor, scoring 26 points after key players fell victim to foul trouble in the early stages of the game.

“The girls were amazing tonight. We got great focus late after our bench players kept us afloat,” said a very pleased coach Scott Scott Himes.

Marissa Brody netted 19 points to lead the way for Casa, followed by senior guard Avery King who scored all of her 9 points in the final stanza. Jaimie McGaughey and Anamaria Roberts scored 7 points each. McGaughey had a very strong performance by adding a game-high 10 rebounds and made 5 steals.

“It was a great win to open league play,” said Himes. “Everybody will be coming at us with their best effort.”

The Gauchos had inconsistent results earlier at the 22nd West Coast Jamboree at College Park High, losing two of three after claiming the victory of the season by defeating Redwood of Larkspur in a Saturday contest over the holidays. Redwood went on to claim the Jade bracket title in another venue of the 22nd Jamboree in the East Bay.

Vintage opened its league as one of the legitimate contenders for the VVAL title with a similar mark of 8-6, including a win over tough Dublin. Veteran guard Rachel Galvin led the Crushers to 15 wins last season.

American Canyon and Sonoma Valley are the heavy favorites to battle for first place in 2023.

The Wolves reloaded with a couple of Vacaville transfers, while Sonoma comes armed with Player of the Year candidate in 6-foot Lola Martin.

Vintage, Justin Siena and defending champion Casa all have a shot at upsetting things in 2023. Justin features a young talent in the pivot in Jordan Washington, while Brody has stepped up her game for the Gauchos at 14.5 points per contest.

Petaluma and Napa are very inexperienced at this point, but the Trojans have an emerging star player in Sydney Martin. Martin spearheads Petaluma, posting a team-high in rebounds while scoring at a 12.4 point per game average.

Napa has canceled its scheduled Thursday game at Casa Grande.

The freshman-loaded Casa Grande junior varsity lost to Vintage in the preliminary game.