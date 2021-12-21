Casa girls open home season with win over Alameda

Casa Grande’s girls' varsity basketball got off to a great start, beating Rancho Cotate in Rohnert Park 43-37, beating Jesse Bethel in Vallejo 40-31and winning the Piner tournament with consecutive wins against Middletown, Healdsburg and Rancho Cotate for the second time.

In their first home game of the season, Casa held off Alameda to pull out a 53-49 win. Casa got off to a dominating 13-0 lead within the first few minutes of the game. However, with just over two minutes left in the first period, Alameda started answering Casa's shots, and by the end of the first quarter Casa led 17-7.

Casa held its lead of about 10 points throughout the second quarter to go into half time leading 33-22.

In the third quarter, Alameda fought hard, scoring 16 points to Casa's 11 and narrowing Casa's lead to only 6 points.

Soon after the start of the fourth quarter, Casa was leading by only 1 point, until AJ Harris made a 3-pointer. Alameda responded, and with a minute and a half left in the game Casa was only 2 points ahead, leading 51-49.

With Alameda about to shoot, Anamaria Robertson had a steal and shortly after, Mazin Dahmani was fouled and made both free throws to close out the game with a Gaucho win in front of a loud and excited crowd.

Harris led the way for Casa with 15 points (all 3 pointers), 3 rebounds and a steal. Robertson added 12 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Dahmani scored 11 points, pulled down several rebounds and had a steal. Also contributing were Scarlet Ackley with 7 points, Cassie Llaverias with 4 points and Amalie Barr and Marissa Brody with 2 points each. Jamie McGaughey was a force with many rebounds and Cassie and Lily Peterson both contributed.

The game moved very fast, with several turnovers for both teams.

After the home opener, Casa had its first loss, falling to Piner, 46-40, but followed up by winning the Elsie Allen tournament with consecutive victories over De Anza 69-13, and Credo 59-21 and Antioch 56-40.