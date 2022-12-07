After going 1-2 in early games, Casa Grande’s girls basketball team played last week in Piner’s Goldrush Tournament.

Casa won its first game of the season 40-27 over Middletown, but then lost 44-35 to Tamalpais and 42-38 to Clayton Valley.

The Gauchos won two of three games in the Goldrush Tournament, opening with a 45-32 win over Santa Rosa.

Leading scorer for Casa was Anamaria Robertson, who scored 13 points, pulled down six rebounds and made five steals.

Amalie Barr bucketed 9 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and made a steal. Marissa Brody made 6 points, snared a rebound and made 3 seals. Kyra Jensen scored 6 points as did Jamie McGaughey who also had 4 assists and made 4 steals. Avery King scored 4 points. Makayla Himes scored 2 points and pulled down 6 rebounds.

The Gauchos then routed tournament host Piner 74-19. Brody had a big game for Casa with 20 points and also had two steals. Jensen added 12 points and a steal. Roberson contributed 10 points, 2 rebounds and 5 steals. McGaughey scored 2 points, pulled down 3 rebounds and dominated defensively with 9 steals. Amalie Barr bucketed 8 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Alex Giacomini added 8 points and King 4. Hannah Edwards and Ava Nelson each grabbed a rebound.

Casa lost the tournament championship game to Middletown 32-25. Brody led the Gauchos with 9 points with McGaughey adding 6, Robertson 5, King 3 and Jensen 2.

Barr and Brody were chosen to the All-Tournament team.