Casa girls spike Petaluma in rivalry volleyball

It won’t be long until prep volleyball teams find themselves back on the hardwoods for a season that this time will include championships, playoffs and all- league team selections in the Vine Valley Athletic League. In the meantime, two energetic net teams representing Casa Grande and Petaluma played for the final time during the very unusual COVID-interrupted campaign at the Big House featuring a pre-game ceremony honoring senior players from both squads.

The 3-0 Casa Grande win stamped a strong finish by the Gauchos who finished in second place in the VVAL standings with a record of 9-3 under first-year head coach Jen Sutton. Sutton said goodbye to a strong contingent of Gaucho seniors who easily defeated the cross-town rival Trojans in straight sets 25-15, 25-18 and 25-14 in front of an appreciative home crowd.

There will be little time to savor the season, however, as volleyball practice is scheduled to begin again in the VVAL the first week in August.

“We are going to have open gyms for volleyball at both Casa and Petaluma which has been the tradition in Petaluma,” noted Sutton. Amy Schwappach at Petaluma and I have already agreed to alternate hosting informal practices for girls until the regular season begins.”

Linda Fakalata, Simon Wright, Bella Blue and libero Savana Sutton had far too many weapons for the undermanned T-Girls who played without the service of top senior Anna Hospodar who sat his one out in street clothes.

Hospodar, the MVP from last season, was one of only two seniors on the Trojan squad along with Carson Guite. “Anna sprained her ankle. She has tried to play for about three matches now, but it only got worse,” explained Schwappach. “We just decided to shut her down, but she didn’t like missing any game competition.”

Fakalata and teammate Simon Wright took turns peppering open spaces in the Petaluma defense by alternating hard skills with well-placed soft shots that were not returned as Trojan defenders were poised for blocking opportunities along the net.

In the first set, the Trojans rallied behind the play of junior Jacqueline Mattos to narrow the Gaucho lead to 12-11, but that was as close as the contest would get. Mattox had two winners in the sequence.

Most of the offense by the Gauchos came from the left side of the net with college-bound netters Fakalata and Wright smashing unreturnable balls into the open court.

Following a block by Bella Blue, the Gauchos ran off five consecutive points with strong play by Zoe Kelley helping along the way.

Petaluma got solid play from Guite, Stella Schwappach,and junior Katrina Tisell, but the Trojans were not consistent enough to keep major rallies alive.

“One of our major areas to upgrade is in the setting department,” said Schwappach. “We will be looking to develop girls in that area.”

Schwappach was given a major rebuilding job for the Trojans who lost five starters from their Nor Cal appearance the previous season. Hospodar was the only returning starter.

Schwappach has worked within the structure of the pandemic-restricted limits to put a competitive team on the floor and she succeeded. Casa Grande broke to a 17-9 advantage in the second set, despite strong returns by Tisell and Stella Schwappach. Wright closed out the second set with a block at center to make the overall score 2-0 in favor of the Gauchos.

Fakalata and Wright, with occasional help from Blue and Kelley, closed out the match in strong fashion with five consecutive points for the Gauchos.

“Now it is up to us to rebuild,” noted coach Sutton. “We have a lot of work to do, and I will miss these senior players.”

Junior Irene London had some strong return shots for the Trojans, but they were not deep enough off the bench to maintain a competitive game after the score reached 21-10 in the third set.

Purple-clad supporters of the Trojans were given reason for optimism in the second preliminary game when Petaluma reversed the outcome of their first meeting of the junior varsity teams with a 25-18 and 25-23 victory. Five straight points sealed the win for the Trojans.