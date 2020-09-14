Casa grad Humphries recruited by one coach will pitch for another

Flame throwing softball pitcher Katie Humphries of the Casa Grande Lady Gauchos might have surprised the folks at the Academy of Art in San Francisco after earning a scholarship to the prestigious school when she indicated that softball was also one of her interests.

Coach Steve Rianda was pleased to welcome Humphries on board at the time to the only art school that also fields an NCAA softball program. “We are pleased to welcome Katie to our program,” he said. “She is a strong player who will bring us help in the circle and on defense.” Rianda added, “It is always great to have players who live in the Bay Area.” Many on his roster come from long distances to participate in the varied art programs at the school which are spread over the downtown area.

The Urban Knights were 5-7 in league play when their season was cancelled.

During the softball postseason something major occurred in the Academy of Art program. Coach Rianda was replaced by Nikki Gentile in June, and all original contacts were lost.

A quick check with coach Gentile in September revealed that she is well aware of the power pitching that Humphries might bring to the program. “Katie is on campus,” noted Gentile, “and she is getting settled in. I'll keep the Argus Courier advised as to her progress.”

Humphries will now be guided by a former award winning coach from Solano College who comes with great credentials to the program. Gentile won two consecutive Bay Valley League titles at Solano before taking the Urban Knights position. Her grandfather, Jim, was a major league baseball player for more than 10 seasons.

It remains to be seen how well it all works out for Humphries and the Urban Knights. She had one sensational season as a sophomore when the Gauchos ran up a 15-8 season for coach Scott Sievers that included a four-game win streak to capture a share of the North Bay League title. Humphries posted 144 strikeouts to be one of the league leaders in that department.

She was 9-4 in that banner season with an outstanding 2.40 ERA. Included in that campaign was a 1-0 shutout victory over highly favored Antioch in the first round of the North Coast Section Division II playoffs on the road. Humphries gave up only one hit and struck out 12 in one of the top Gaucho wins in recent times.

In 2019, Humphries came back to post a record of 4-2 with an ERA slightly over the 3.00 mark while sharing pitching duties with teammate Katie Machado.

Humphries played third base a big share of the season when she wasn’t pitching, and fielded very well with a mark of .917 while hitting a robust .340. She made only two miscues at the hot corner that season.

Before the season came to an abrupt end because of the pandemic last spring, Humphries opened the campaign by slugging at 4-for-6 at the plate, and earning a win in her only pitching appearance of the season.

Overall, she was 15-6 on the rubber over a four-year stretch including, the big win over Antioch. She also knocked in the only run of that game in the top of the seventh inning.

“Losing my last year was a bummer,” she said recently. “I missed the most playing out the entire season with my teammates.”