To blatantly steal a line from the A-Team (remember them): “Don’t you love it when a plan comes together.”

Casa Grande’s baseball plan came together on many levels Saturday afternoon, resulting in a 4-2 win over San Marin in the quarterfinals of the North Coast Section Division II playoffs.

The victory moves Casa Grande into a semifinal game Wednesday on its home diamond against another Marin County Athletic League team, Redwood from Larkspur. The Giants, the No. 5 seed, hold playoff wins over Livermore, 6-3, and defending section champion Ukiah, 8-4. Overall, Redwood is 19-8 on the season.

The Casa Grande plan was for sophomore pitcher Brady Laubscher to start on the mound and keep Casa in the game for as long as he could go. He pitcher threw three gutsy innings, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks. In each of his innings, he pitched out of trouble with a third-out strikeout.

The plan was to back Laubscher with the strong Gaucho bullpen. Saturday, that meant Jeffrey Rice who dominated for 3 2/3 innings, of shutout baseball, allowing just two hits, with a walk and three strikeouts.

The plan was to close things out with Jordan Giacomini. The senior came in with potential Mustang tying runs on base and Casa needing one out to close things out. No problem. The closer induced a grounder to his replacement at shortstop, sophomore Danny Mercado, and the Gauchos were on their way to the semifinals.

The plan was also to be aggressive on the base paths. Casa Grande scored a key run in the fourth inning largely because Jesse Calkin raced from first to third on Giacomini’s sacrifice bunt, and was scored by Mercado’s base hit.

One of the few things that didn’t go according to plan for the Gauchos was the way the game started – on consecutive hits by San Marin’s first two batters, Riley Desilva and Josh Martin. Laubscher eventually eased out of the predicament by getting the final out on a whiff, but not before the Mustangs had scored a run.

Casa Grande quickly tied the game at 1-1 when clean-up hitter Alex Cruz belted a long double to center field to score single-boarded JT Summers.

Two outs into the bottom of the second inning, Mercado singled for the first of his three hits in the game and, following a walk to Wyatt Abramson, scored on a daring dash home on an infield roller by Steeves that was ruled a base hit.

San Marin tied the game in the top of the third in a three-hit rally that was short circuited by Laubscher’s pick off of a runner at first and another crucial two-out strikeout.

The game was decided, but not ended, by a two-run Casa Grande rally in the fourth inning. Calkin got it started by being hit by a pitch. Then came the crucial first-to-third sprint on Giacomini’s well-executed bunt and Mercado’s hit to left. The sophomore then stole second and rode home on the second Steeves’ hit of the bright afternoon.

Rice was then asked to hold the lead, and he answered in the affirmative, allowing just a harmless fifth-inning single until running into a tense seventh inning when two hits brought Giacomini into the mound picture and the game-ending grounder to Mercado.

As Sikora said, “We worked our game plan.”