Only a few of the handful of local teams that opened up North Coast Section playoffs Tuesday won to advance to the quarterfinals later this week.

Headlining the bunch was Maria Carrillo and Casa Grande, the No. 2 seeds in Divisions 2 and 3, respectively. Both teams won their openers with relative ease.

Others, like Petaluma, Windsor and Ukiah, weren’t so fortunate. After strong regular seasons, all three saw their spring campaigns come to a close Tuesday.

Division 2

No. 2 Casa Grande 7, No. 15 Las Lomas 1

The Gauchos’ bats woke up late as they scored six runs over the fourth and fifth innings to pull away and advance to the quarterfinals.

Marissa Brody had a triple and two RBIs, Abby McSweeney hit a solo home run, Cara Broadhead doubled in a two-hit day with an RBI and Lauren Ketchu added two hits, including a triple, with an RBI.

Lila Partridge earned the win, going four shutout innings with six strikeouts and three hits. Georgia Moss finished things off with an unearned run and a strikeout over the final three innings.

The Gauchos will host league opponent No. 7 American Canyon (14-10) in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Friday. Casa won two of their three league meetings this season.

No. 1 Redwood 11, No. 16 Ukiah 2

The Wildcats battled but were ultimately overmatched against the top-seeded Giants in a season-ending loss in the first round.

Trailing 3-1 after the third, Ukiah (17-7) cut it to 3-2 in the top of the fourth, but Redwood scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to pull away for good.

Kylyn Watkins had two hits, including a triple, with an RBI, Emma Bushby added an RBI and McKenna Bird had two hits to lead the Wildcats.

No. 13 Antioch 4, No. 4 Petaluma 0

The Trojans were stymied by Antioch starter Kaileen Sepulveda as their season came to an end in a first-round upset.

Sepulveda limited Petaluma (16-8) to just two hits while walking one and striking out five.

Casey Sullivan doubled and Payton Yeoman singled, but the Trojans would go hitless over the final four innings.

No. 5 Livermore 12, No. 12 Windsor 8

The Jaguars nearly erased a seven-run deficit, but their rally came up just short in their playoff opener.

Windsor (14-11) scored five runs in the top of the fourth, to cut a 7-0 lead to 7-5, but the Cowboys responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning and solo home runs in the fifth and sixth to stay in control.

Windsor rallied with three more runs in the sixth and got a few base runners in the top of the seventh, but the gap was too large to overcome.

Maddie Senkowski had two hits and three RBIs, Mia Avila went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Zoe Finney had three hits, including a double, with an RBI, while Lily Caughie and Esperanza Marquez each had solo RBIs.