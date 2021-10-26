Casa Grande again edges Petaluma girls tennis team

Casa Grande repeated an earlier exciting girls tennis win over rival Petaluma, once again prevailing over the Trojans 4-3.

Casa Grande built the foundation for its win on three singles victories with Zoe Vestal defeating Amelia Grevin at No. 1, Samv Ruk beating Meg Raswon at No.2 and Halle Boulter stopping Sofia Nadler at No. 3. All three were tight, hard-fought matches.

Terrea Mattereona-Gimeno gave Petaluma a win at No. 4 singles defeating Casa Grande’s Ashika Balakaumaron in a tie-breaker.

Petaluma won both No. 2 and No. 3 doubles with the duo of Daphne Perlich and Audree Looper winning at No. 2 and Tenlee Leone and Maya Hoffman at No 3.

Casa prevailed in No. 1 doubles for the team win.

Earlier Petaluma lost to Vintage by the same 4-3 score.

Prior to the match, Petaluma recognized seniors Grevin, Rawson, Perlich, Gonzalez, Looper and Materredona-Gimeno.

Petaluma split singles matches with No. 3 Materredona-Gimeno and No. 4 Nadler prevailing. Materredona-Gimeno battled to win a tie breaker 10-7 while Nadler’s opponent had to retire with an injury with the Trojans in control 5-1 in the first set.

Petaluma’s No. 1 doubles team of Perlich and Leone lost, but the No. 3 team of Looper and Hoffman won for the seventh time in eight matches.

The decisive No. 3 doubles match was delayed due to a medical emergency suffered by a Vintage player. When it resumed, the Petaluma team of Perlich and Looper lost on a third-set tie breaker.