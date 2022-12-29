It is earlier than they would have liked and certainly not the venue they would have chosen, but the Petaluma and Casa Grande boys basketball teams go head-to-head for the first time this season Thursday evening at Piner High School in Santa Rosa in the second round of the Sonoma County Classic.

Both Casa Grande and Petaluma lost first-round games Wednesday to set up their confrontation this afternoon at 4 p.m. The game will be a prelude to their scheduled home-and-home Vine Valley Athletic League contests.

Petaluma faltered in the third period Wednesday, losing to Ukiah 65-57 while Casa Grande proved no obstacle for host tournament host Piner, losing 65-49.

In today’s games, Santa Rosa will play Eureka at 5:30 in another loser’s bracket contest while Piner plays Ukiah at 7 and Cristopher faces Cardinal Newman at 8:30 in winner’s bracket contests.

PETALUMA

For most of three quarters, Petaluma and Ukiah raced up and down the Piner court, waiting for a scoring run to happen. When it arrived it was in a Ukiah uniform.

The Wildcats went on an 8-3 scoring spurt at the end of the third period and carried it over with an 11-3 surge to start the fourth quarter to take a 10-point lead that would stand to the end.

A big hurt to the Trojans came midway through the final period when star guard Kiernan Mannion was knocked to the floor while guarding Ukiah scoring leader Marcus Fenk. Nothing was called, and the unimpeded Fenk drove for 2 of his game-high 27 points and a 55-45 Ukiah lead.

Moments later, Petaluma coach Anton Lyons was hit with a technical foul and Fenk dropped home one of two free throws to increase the Ukiah lead.

As it turned out, Ukiah needed the extra padding as Petaluma rallied late behind the 3-point shooting of Mannion to pull to within four points at one point, before the Wildcats clinched the win at the foul line. Mannion hit six 3-pointers in the game to score 18 for the Trojans.

CASA GRANDE

The Gauchos got the game’s first basket on a drive by Jordan Giacomini, but never again led in their game against Piner.

By the end of the first quarter, the Prospectors led 12-5, with Casa’s only other points in the period coming on a 3-pointer by Jeffrey Rice.

At the half, Piner led 28-17, and by early in the third period, both teams were clearing their benches.

Kansh Singh led the Piner scoring parade with 17 points, with Theo McDowell adding 15 and Dave Baraka 14. Rice led Casa with 14, with Giacomini chipping in 12.

Carter Cerruti scored 11, with 7 coming in the fourth quarter.