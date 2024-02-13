Six Casa Grande High School student athletes formally committed themselves to continuing their athletic careers at four-year universities during a cheerful signing ceremony last week.

The students – Marissa Brody, Austin Steeves, Kodi Cornelius, Jacob Quintua, Anamaria Robertson and Sierra Schmidt – were honored in the ceremony in the school’s gym on Wednesday, Feb. 7, where they not only signed letters of intent for their prospective colleges but were celebrated for their accomplishments as Gauchos.

“It was really exciting to see how many people wanted to celebrate us and our collegiate journeys,” said Brody, who is team captain of the school’s softball team. “It was an experience I will never forget and I’m so excited I got to do that with the other 2024 athletes.”

Brody, who committed to playing softball at Cal Poly, Humboldt starting next year, said she is looking forward to spending more time with her future team.

“Going into college as a softball player you are pretty much given a built-in family and support system,” she said. “I can’t wait to meet these amazing girls and spend the next four years with them by my side."

Brody plays first base and outfield, and had a .416 batting average last season. She has also been an integral part of the volleyball, basketball and tennis teams.

Gaucho football player Kodi Cornelius signed a letter of intent to continue his football career at San Diego State University. A defensive lineman, Cornelius has 157 tackles in his career so far.

“Kodi has been the heart of our program,” said Casa Grande football coach John Antonio. “He will be missed but we are so excited for him and his family.”

Lacrosse player Sierra Schmidt, who committed to UC Davis, was described as “one of the most dynamic players ever to play at Casa Grande.”

“I have always loved watching her play,” said lacrosse coach Nick Manaris in a statement. “She works so hard and is so dedicated. She gives back to the lacrosse community by coaching youth lacrosse trying to grow the game.”

Gaucho baseball pitcher Austin Steeves, who had a 10-3 record last season with an astonishing 0.39 earned run average, signed his letter of intent to continue his career at Stanford University. Steeves was described as “the most dominant pitcher in our area” as well as a “hard worker, team player and a great kid.”

“When you combine next-level talent, work ethic and an unwavering commitment to the team along with a GPA higher than a 4.0, Stanford comes calling,” said baseball coach Pete Sikora in a statement.

Wrestler Jacob Quintua also signed his commitment to join Simon Fraser University in Canada after four years on varsity for Casa Grande. Currently ranked in the top three in the North Coast Section with a hope at the state championship, as well as a two-time league champion and two-time NCS placer, Quintua was named Most Valuable Wrestler on the Gaucho team last season.

“He has an incredible work ethic and he leads the team as he is a two time captain of the Gauchos,” said head coach Isaac Raya in a statement. “Casa Grande Wrestling is very proud of Jacob and wishes him success at Simon Fraser University.”

Basketball captain Anamaria Robertson committed to playing basketball at Cal Tech. Robertson has been dedicated to the sport for years, head coach Scott Himes said in a statement.

"She is one of the leaders of the Gaucho program,“ Himes said: “She’s very hard working, humble and a great teammate.”

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.