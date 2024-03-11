An exquisite sunny afternoon at Santa Rosa Junior College’s Cook Sypher Field made the perfect setting for baseball last Friday, as Casa Grande shut out Rancho Cotate 3-0 in the Gauchos’ second game of the 2024 season.

Junior right-handed starter Brady Laubscher pitched a phenomenal five innings, striking out six batters and contributing a single and a double on offense.

“We brought Brady up last year as a sophomore because we knew the kind of player and pitcher he is – he’s a next level guy,” said Casa Grande head coach Pete Sikora. “He’s showing that. We’re thrilled.”

The Gauchos (2-0) got on the board early with a run in the top of the first inning scored by senior catcher Kalen Clemmens. Clemmens hit a lead-off single, followed by another single by junior shortstop Danny Mercado.

Casa scored again in the third inning, with senior third baseman Gio Burke leading with a single off a drive up the left field line. Senior second baseman Jack Hu then helped Burke advance to second after a sacrifice bunt, and another hit by Clemmens advanced Burke to third. Finally a sacrifice fly by Mercado allowed Burke to tag third and go home.

The Gauchos scored their final run of the game in the sixth inning, with senior Jeffrey Rice crossing the plate off a Laubscher single. Rice had walked at the top of the inning, stole second and advanced to third off a sacrifice out by senior left fielder Mateo Salazar.

Mercado took over the mound in the bottom of the sixth and closed out the Gaucho win.

Sikora said Friday’s game demonstrated the high level of play that Gaucho baseball fans should watch for this season. It comes amid setbacks, he noted, including the rainy season hurting their practices and game schedule, and two of their top players being missing from the starting lineup: seniors J.T. Summers and star pitcher Austin Steeves, who Sikora said is currently experiencing some issues with his arm.

“I think it’s a testament to our depth and to our other guys on the team who are stepping up and getting it done,” Sikora said.

He added, “We haven’t practiced on our varsity field once, and we started our winter ball on Dec. 22. ... So to see these guys actually executing fairly well offensively, given the lack of live batting practice and games that we’ve played, it’s really encouraging.”

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.