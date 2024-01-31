The Casa Grande High School varsity baseball team put on its annual Little League Readiness Clinic for Petaluma Valley Little League players last week at the Petaluma Community Sports Fields.

The “clinic” – more like a quick, fun baseball camp for up-and-coming players – took place last weekend and was geared toward Little League players aged 16 and under, helping them prepare for the upcoming tryout season at the Mini, Minor and Major levels.

"The Little League experience is such an important and fun part of any ballplayer's journey," said Casa Grande head baseball coach Pete Sikora. "All of our varsity players played Little League and they love giving back by helping these young players, many of whom will one day be varsity players as well. As always, the clinic was a blast."

The annual event is free of charge for young players, though the team asks for donations that go directly into the Casa Grande baseball program.

Last season, the Gauchos baseball players were Vine Valley Athletic League Champions, North Coast Section D2 Champions, and a 2023 NorCal Regional runner up.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.