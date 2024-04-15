It was a tough Vine Valley Athletic League matchup on Thursday as the Casa Grande (11-4, 5-1) and Sonoma Valley (7-8, 2-5) varsity baseball teams brought out solid pitching and fielding. But in the end, the Gauchos came out on top with a 3-0 shutout victory over the Dragons to sweep their two-game series.

Junior Brady Laubscher, nicknamed “Lobster” by his team, pitched a full seven innings in the April 11 win and only gave up two hits while throwing six strikeouts.

“Anytime you get a seven-inning shutout, that’s something to celebrate,” said Casa Grande head coach Pete Sikora. “Laubscher’s been doing a great job for us. He was a little sore in his back so he rested earlier in the week to get ready for the start and, man, that paid off. He did just an unbelievable job.”

Laubscher discussed his mindset going into the victory over Sonoma Valley.

“Just throw strikes early and let the whole team – as I trust in them – let them make the plays and get the job done, get out of here as quick as possible and get the win. And that’s what we did,” Laubscher said.

Sikora applauded his team’s all-around efforts, especially as the Gauchos are dealing with an “injury bug” – star pitcher Austin Steeves still hasn’t been able to make his debut on the mound this season due to arm issues, while pitcher Danny Mercado has been out since pitching last week against American Canyon. Top hitter Philiip Liu is also out with a broken finger, which he sustained six games into the season.

“Most teams, when you have those kinds of injuries, you’re not going to recover. But I think it’s a testament to our grit, to our talent, to our depth, that we’re finding a way to grind out wins,” Sikora said.

Laubscher was backed by strong fielding on Thursday – senior Kalen Clemmens recorded seven putouts, while Cruz caught five and Rice and senior Jesse Calkin each caught three outs.

Sonoma Valley senior Julian Brenek pitched a consistent strike pattern in his four innings at the mound, but was finally shaken by the Gauchos when senior Jeffrey Rice walked in the fourth and stole second place while senior Alex Cruz was up at bat.

Cruz then hit a single, advancing Rice to third, and a double play following a grounder by junior Drew Bugbee allowed Rice to go home to put Casa on the board.

Brenek was taken out in the fifth inning, with senior Max Harrison coming in to pitch for Sonoma Valley.

The Gauchos had a two-run sixth inning, with Rice again getting on base off a single and stealing second base for a second time. Cruz was then walked, and Bugbee hit a single.

With Rice getting tagged out at third base, senior Steeves was walked to load up the bases and a sacrifice fly allowed pinch runner Louiegino Rico to score, and Bugbee followed to steal home for the Gauchos’ third and final run of the game.

Casa Grande had also defeated Sonoma Valley two days prior with a score of 5-3.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.