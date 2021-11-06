Casa Grande beats Justin-Siena for VVAL title share

Casa Grande’s Gauchos closed out their regular football season beating Justin-Siena in typical Casa fashion, using big plays, a saturated bombing attack and enough crucial defense for a 53-27 win Friday night.

The method of victory wasn’t nearly as important as what it meant. What it meant for the Gauchos was a Vine Valley Athletic championship and, with the championship, a certain spot in the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs.

The fact that they shared the VVAL title with Vintage, both with 5-1 league records, mattered not a bit to the Gaucho players as they celebrated with the enthusiasm of champions after they had taken care of business against an explosive Brave team that challenged the Gauchos through a wild first half, before the Casa defense took charge in the second half.

“This is the embodiment of everything we worked for,” said two-way tackle Colin Patchett “It was the reason we got up every morning at 5 a.m. to work out.”

“This really means everything,” agreed wide receiver Shane Runyeon “It just feels great.”

I’ve never been around a group of players who were so passionate about the game of football,” said Casa coach John Antonio. “Now they can call themselves champions. They have earned the right.

Before the game, Casa Grande fans and families celebrated the 30-plus seniors who formed the core of the championship team.

One of those seniors was quarterback Jacob Porteous who once again led the way for the Gauchos. He completed 13 of 16 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns. That was in the first quarter. He would unofficially finish with 499 passing yards on the night.

Porterous’ first pass was a 57-yard touchdown to Shane Runyeon on one of the most perfectly timed connections between thrower and catcher of the season. It started perhaps the wildest quarter in a season of wild quarters.

Two plays after the Casa Grande kickoff, Justin-Siena pulled some slight of hand magic witrh halfback Robert Sangiacomo, working off a reverse, throwing 69 yards to Caden Parlett for a touchdown that let the Gauchos know they were in for a battle.

Then, in dizzying rapidity, Porteous passed 39 yards to Caden Cramer; the Braves answered on a 21-yard break-away by the super-swift Parlett; Casa Grande went 65 quick yards to score on a 12-yard Porteous-to-Marcus Scott connection; Justin-Siena countered on a 25-yard throw from quarterback Zachery Zurowsky to Miles Martin and the Porteous-to-Runyeon combo worked again for a 32-yard score.

By the end of the quarter, Casa Grande led 26-20, neither team had been stopped and a missing-defense report had been filed with the police department.

The scoring binge spilled over into the second period, with Justin-Siena taking a brief 27-26 lead on a 79-yard screen pass to Parlett. It was an advantage that was quickly erased when the Gauchos went to short passes for a 75-yard march that finished with Ryder Jacobson belting his way into the end zone from 12 yards out.

The game’s first stop came about halfway through the second quarter when Casa’s Antonio Bernardini , on a linebacker blitz, sacked Zurowski for an 8-yard loss and two plays later recovered a fumble at the Justin-Siena 24-yard line. The senior was playing for the first time since suffering a broken fibula four weeks earlier in a game against Antioch.

By the halftime break Casa Grande led 40-27, but the chilly night was still wrapped in anxiety for title-hungry Gaucho fans.

They needn’t have worried. The missing Gaucho defense joined the party in a big way in the second half. Led by Patchet who was an unstoppable force on the Casa Grande front line, Bernardini and fellow linebacker Joe Ellis, the Gauchos contained, and then totally stopped the Brave running game over the final two periods.

When the Braves, with time winding down, tried to get its aerial game back in motion, the effort was nullified by a revitalized Casa secondary, led by an interception from Cody Rodrigo.

Casa Grande’s own offense sputtered a bit on two interceptions, but still upped the Gaucho advantage on a pair of Porteous-to-Runyeon touchdown connections.

Antonio said the league championship didn’t just happen, it was a result of a process.

“This is year three of our program,” he pointed out. “It was special to win the championship on Senior Night. It was the players who put us into a position to be league champions.”

Casa Grande finished the regular season with a 7-3 record, with its only league loss coming to American Canyon 40-30. Along the way, the Gauchos defeated co-champion Vintage 46-44.