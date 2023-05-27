The Casa Grande 2023 team accomplished a mission that for a decade had been impossible for a Gaucho softball team Friday afternoon, winning a North Coast Section championship.

Playing on San Marin’s showcase diamond in Novato, Casa’s Gauchos took care of business in the NCS Division 2 title game, beating Livermore’s Cowboys 5-1.

“This is fantastic,” said Casa Grande Coach Billy Brody who guided the Gauchos to their first softball title since 2001. “This team came together as a family.”

Sophomore Lila Partridge, backed by an air and ball-tight defense, pitched Casa Grande to the victory, scattering six hits and not walking a batter. She struck out nine.

“I was nervous at the start and in the sixth (when Livermore put two runners on base with one out). But my teammates really helped. They kept encouraging me,” the pitcher said. She got out of the inning with a strikeout and flyout and struck out the Livermore side in the seventh to preserve the Casa win.

A scrapy Livermore team that is much better than its 15-12 record indicates, gave Casa Grande a brief scare when it scored first, getting a second-inning run sparked by Alizabeth Ruiz’s triple to the base of the high fence in left field. After a couple of foul-aborted attempts to squeeze the runner home, Kaci Norton got the job done with a comebacker that took Partridge off the mound far enough that she had only a play at first.

Undaunted, Casa Grande gave Partridge the runs she needed with a two-out, two-run third that featured key hits Lauren Ketchu, Partridge, Abby McSweeney and Maeve Broadhead.

Casa Grande added on by playing small ball in the fourth for three runs that clinched the deal.

Georgia Moss started the rally with a double down the left-field line and Marissa Brody helped it along with a perfect bunt that went for a hit. Ketchu added her second hit in as many innings and Jamie McGaughey walked.

With one run already in and the bases still packed, Partridge came up for what might have been the most memorable at bat of the season. Facing Livermore relief pitcher Savanna Froke, she began fouling pitches off. She fouled pitches off deep down the left field line. She popped fouls back over the backstop. She barely nicked fouls. She fouled balls outside the lines on both sides of the field.

Before she finally walked to force in a run, she had seen 19 pitches.

The three-run outburst gave Partridge and the Gauchos some breathing room when Livermore threatened in the sixth.

Ketchu, McSweeney, Moss and Partridge each had two hits for the Gauchos.

The NCS championship, following the Vine Valley Athletic League title, was huge for all the players, but perhaps none more than for senior captain Jamie McGaughey. Her .455 batting average and 11 home runs reputation preceded her into the championship game and she walked twice before stinging a line drive to right field that was caught by the Livermore outfielder.

A three-sport standout, the NCS title was especially satisfying coming in her last sports season at Casa Grande. “This means just about everything to me,” she said. “It is the best way to end the season. I’ve never been so happy.”

“Jamie is our leader,” said Brody. “The players wanted to win so badly for her. I’m proud of them all, and I am really happy for Jamie.”

Casa Grande isn’t finished yet. The Gauchos will now take their glimmering 25-4 record into the CIF Nor-Ca; playoffs. Details of those playoffs will be available Sunday.