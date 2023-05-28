For the second North Coast Section playoff game in succession, Casa Grande’s Gauchos exploded for a big inning. This time it led them to the biggest win of a spectacular season.

Playing at College of Marin’s Piper Field, the Gauchos erupted for seven runs in the third inning and romped to a 9-2 win over Maria Carrillo to claim the NCS Division 2 championship. The big inning followed a seven-run explosion in the second inning in an 8-2 win over Redwood in the semifinals.

“We picked the right time to get our offense going,” said Casa Grande Coach Pete Sikora. “Our pitching and defense have been carrying us. We picked the right time to unleash the beast.”

The coach said the NCS championship, following the Vine Valley Athletic League title was the result of a solid baseball system. “It is a testament to our entire program – the freshmen, the JVs and the varsity,” he said. “It was a great win for Casa Grande baseball.”

“Great” was not an apt description of how the game started for Casa Grande. Before the Gauchos could swing a bat, Maria Carrillo already had two runs. Batting against Gaucho starting pitcher Jeffrey Rice, a long double to left field by Matt Anderson scored walk-based Gio Lucchesi and Anderson came home on a single by Nate Sanders.

After the shaky start, Rice took charge and pitched two scoreless innings, helped by a double play initiated by shortstop Jordan Giacomini.

By the time Rice left in the fourth inning, Casa Grande had seven runs and the game well in hand.

Jesse Calken started the big inning with a little hit, a bunt single. Before it ended, Casa Grande had seven hits and two hit batsmen. Thirteen Gauchos batted in the assault.

In rapid succession following Calken’s bunt came a single by Austin Steeves, a hit batter (Kalen Clemmens), a key two-rbi hit by JT Summers, a single by Alex Cruz, another hit batter, a two-rbi belt by Elijiah Sullivan, a second hit by Calkin, a single by Giacomini and a second hit by Steeves.

When the barrage was over, Gaucho fans were feeling good. They felt even better when Steeves took the mound to face the Pumas in the fourth inning, bringing his 0.44 earned run average with him.

“Give credit to Rice,” Sikora said. “We wanted him to get us to where Steeves was eligible and did a good job. He gave up the two runs, but he didn’t get down and came back strong.”

Steeves gave up just one walk over the next four innings.

A booming triple by Summers to drive home Clemmens and Rice’s sacrifice fly plated a final two runs for Casa in the sixth.

For the game, Casa Grande had 11 hits, two each by Calkin, Rice and Summers.

“This means a lot,” summed up first baseman and clean-up hitter Cruiz. “The feeling is so great. To finally succeed after COVID and all is great.”

Casa Grande stands at 23-5 going into the CIF Northern California playoffs.