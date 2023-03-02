Casa Grande’s history-making girls soccer team is one step away from playing for the CIF Nor-Cal Division II Regional Championship.

Casa’s Gauchos host Branson Thursday night at 5 p.m. for the right to play in the championship game on Saturday. Casa goes into the game as the No. 3 seed, while Branson is the No. 7 seed. The winner will face the victor of a Thursday match between Marin Academy and Maria Carrillo.

Branson enters the game with a 22-1-4 record and with a 2-1 win over St. Ignatius College Prep in the first round of regional play.

Casa Grande is 16-3-3 on the season and champion of the Vine Valley Athletic League and North Coast Section. The Gauchos are working on an 11-game winning streak.

Casa Grande earned its spot in the regional semifinals by holding off McClatchy High School from Sacramento 2-1 in its Regional opening match.

The teams played to a 1-1 standoff through the first half. The Gauchos took an early lead with Natalia Young scoring off an assist from Erika Marquardt in the 6th minute, but McClatchy scored just before the half ended to tie the game.

Playing on a cold, wet winter evening, the two teams battled even until the 64th minute when Lauren Reposa scored off a cross from Bailey Guerrero to decide the game.