Casa Grande best in VVAL baseball

Casa Grande High School ‘s Gauchos put a spectacular exclamation on their drive to the Vine Valley Athletic League baseball championship Friday, scoring twice after they were down to their last strike for a dramatic 4-3 victory over second-standing Vintage.

Casa Grande went into the game and came out of the game unbeaten in league play with a perfect 10-0 league record. Vintage came onto the Casa diamond with an 8-1 league mark and left with two league defeats and firmly in second place.

To get to the best part first, Casa Grande had two outs in the last of the last (seventh) with speedster Evan Johnson on first base via a force out. It wasn’t easy and it was close, but Johnson stole second. Isaac Sheets worked a full count off Vintage relief pitcher Ian Avalos. The payoff pitched missed and the Gauchos were still breathing .

Then came a succession of miracles. After watching Sheets take up seven pitches, including a foul, Lucas Schaefer hit the first pitch he saw solidly into left field for a game-tying single. Nate Tobin kept the line moving with another single and Jake McCoy delivered the biggest miracle of them all, a well-belted single to right to score Sheets and deliver a championship.

The winning hit was sweet retribution for McCoy who struggled through the first part of the season, but delivered enough that, by the championship game, he was batting clean-up.

“I just didn’t quit,” McCoy said. “I had a lot of support from the players, my parents and the coaches. I just kept trying.” Despite his rocky start, the Casa outfielder has climbed his batting average to .388.

Casa Grande coach Pete Sikora said the same thing about his entire team. “This game, like our whole season, was a testament to us never giving up,” he said.

The hair-raising finish culminated a well=played game befitting the league’s top two teams.

Casa Grande’s unbeaten Gavin Ochoa started on the mound for the Gauchos and pitched six strong innings, allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and just two walks. He was matched by Vintage pitcher Dylan Rody who toiled five innings, allowing the hard-hitting Gauchos two runs on five hits.

Ochoa benefited from exceptional defensive support, particularly from third baseman Isaac Sheets who made look easy four difficult plays at, on this day, was truly a hot corner. Vintage bailed Rody out with two double plays.

Both teams threatened throughout the warm spring afternoon, but home plate touches were hard to come by.

Casa’s defense faltered in the top of the third inning, helping Vintage cobble together a two-run rally on just one hit, a single by Ian Avalos. A walk, a hit batter and two errors aided the Crushers.

Casa Grande retaliated in the bottom of the inning with some old-fashioned baseball strategy. Kaden Ramirez and Dylan Petersen started things with back-to-back singles. Johnson squared to bunt, bringing Vintage third baseman Davide Migotto charging in to make a play. But it was all a ruse to leave third base unguarded, allowing for an easy steal by Ramirez with Petersen trailing to second base.

Johnson put down a perfect squeeze bunt, bringing Ramirez zipping home. Petersen scored the tying run on a wild pitch.

One of only two walks issued by Ochoa bit him in the top of the fifth when Vintage leadoff batter Alex Dehzad strolled free to first, moved up on a sacrifice and scored on a single by Migotto.

Ochoa, with the help of catcher Mason Cox throwing out a runner at second, breezed through the sixth and Johnson struck out two Crushers in the top of the seventh to set up the last-gasp heroics in the seventh.

The Gauchos are undefeated in league and have the best record in the VVAL, but will receive no award from the league. That doesn’t mean they are not going to receive a pennant.

“This carries on a long tradition of baseball tradition at Casa Grande and I’m going to make sure they get a pennant,” said Sikora.

WIN OVER NEWMAN

Casa Grande's continued to impress by beating Cardinal Newman 7-4 in the first game of a two-ame series on Saturday on the Gaucho diamond. Without North Coast Section playoffs this season, the series is intriguing, given Casa and Newman currently stand as the two titans of Redwood Empire varsity baseball.

Casa was 13 -2 overall coming into the match up and is guaranteed to have the best record in the VVAL. Newman brought a 16 - 2 record to the game and also ended its league season with the best record in the North Bay League.

Johnson wrapped up an incredible week on the mound by winning his third game in four days for the Gauchos. The lefty gave up five hits in five innings, while striking out seven before yielding to Nick Tobin who threw two scoreless innings to earn the save.

Newman took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when a passed ball allowed Quinn Medin to score. Newman made it 2-0 in the second when Severo Poueu's sacrifice fly drove in Justin Sullivan who was aboard with a triple.

Casa rallied in the bottom half of the second to tie the game on a series of hits and squeeze bunts. Ramirez got things going with a single. Jake Lannert followed with a double to put runners at second and third and set up Petersen's squeeze bunt. The bunt also turned into a hit, plating Ramirez and moving Lannert to third. Sheeks followed suit with another squeeze bunt that also became a single and tied the game at two with Lannert scoring on the play.

Shaefer and Tobin followed with hits to give the Gauchos a lead they would never relinquish. Casa added two more runs in the third inning with Peteresen executing yet another perfect squeeze play. Ramirez also worked his way around the bases to eventually score on a passed ball after his second hit of the day.

Newman's Carson Crawford, a Cal commit, made things interesting in the fifth inning when he hit a two-run, opposite field home run to right to cut Casa's lead to 5 - 4.

Casa added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth thanks to Cox's clutch two-RBI single that brought Tobin and McCoy home. Tobin had doubled into right-center and the hot-hitting McCoy had blistered a single to left to set up Cox.

Tobin took over on the mound to start the sixth inning, and shut down Newman while striking out four.

Casa plays Newman again on Tuesday in Santa Rosa and will wrap up a remarkable season next Wednesday with a Senior Day celebration at home in their final VVAL game against Napa.