Casa Grande delivered its most decisive win of the season last Friday, Sept. 29 with a 38-0 road victory over Napa to improve to 4-1 on the year.

“They’re a good football team and are really building,” Casa Grande coach John Antonio said of Napa. “For us, we were coming off a bye week where normally I would be concerned about us coming out flat. But we really didn’t — the defense came through again. … We ran the ball like we wanted to.”

Danny Mercado went 13-for-23 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns and Zach Herrera caught four passes for 57 yards and ran for 70 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

Clint Rea caught five passes for 83 yards and a touchdown and also grabbed two interceptions to help set the tone for the Gauchos on both sides of the ball. Seamus Dirrane racked up 12 tackles and two tackles for loss.

“For us, we feel like we’re not peaking yet. We feel like we’re still on an uphill climb,” Antonio said. “We’re gonna hit the heart of our schedule here soon and we’ve just gotta keep working. The next month is gonna be tough.”

With the loss, Napa drops to 4-2 on the season and will now set its sights on next Friday’s home showdown with Sonoma Valley.

“We got some good pressure, but we just couldn’t get off the field on fourth down,” Napa offensive coordinator Chris Yepson said. “Their quarterback played a great game — found open receivers in the middle of the field, threw great balls, and hit guys in stride. There were just times where we couldn’t make a play on the football because it was right where it needed to be. So, hats off to Casa Grande; they have a great coaching staff and a great team.”