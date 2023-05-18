Casa Grande’s Vine Valley Athletic League champion baseball team cleared a hard-throwing obstacle in its quest for a North Coast Section title Wednesday afternoon, but more challenges are ahead.

Casa’s Gauchos used the strong left arm of Austin Steeves and aggressive base running to win their opening game in the Division 2 playoffs with an impressive 3-0 triumph over Northgate’s Broncos.

The victory moves Casa Grande into a quarterfinal game on its home field Saturday at 1 p.m. against San Marin’s Mustangs, a 5-0 winner over Petaluma in its first playoff game. The Mustangs from the Marin County Athletic League are 17-10 on the season. The Gauchos go into the game with a 20-5 record. The teams met earlier in the season with Casa winning 4-2 in a nine-inning thriller.

Wednesday, Steeves out-pitched Northgate’s Liam Kevill in a much anticipated mound duel between two of the best pitchers in the North Coast Section.

The Casa Grande junior had the Northgate batters overmatched. He allowed just three hits, walked three and struck out 12. In only one inning did he allow more than one base runner. That was in the first when he walked the first two batters he faced. Catcher JT Summer helped out his pitcher by picking a runner off second base and Steeves whiffed the No. 3 and 4 batters to end the problem.

Kevill was effective, but not intimidating. He gave up four hits and struck out nine, but the Gauchos had several hard-hit balls that were gobbled up by solid Bronco defenders.

A walk and a stolen base by Kalen Clemmens led to the only run Steeves would ultimately need in the first inning when Steeves shot a single into center field for the first of his two RBIs.

Jesse Calkin provided quick insurance in the second when he stole a run. Given free board with a walk, he moved to both second and third on wild pitches. When Kevill turned his back on home plate to consider his misfortune, Calkins simply ran home, sliding under the too-late tag of the Northgate catcher.

Steeves knocked home the single-based Clemmens with a ground out in the sixth to give the pitcher even more breathing room.

Northgate collected its third hit in the seventh, the second of the game by Matt Campopiano. It was no problem for the Gaucho lefty, who ended things on a strikeout and a groundout.

SAN MARIN 5, PETALUMA 0

Meanwhile, on the other side of town at Petaluma High, the Trojans had their chances, but were shut out by the Broncos’ Sean McGrath who gave up six hits, but kept Petaluma from getting on the scoreboard by walking just one, while striking out eight.

Petaluma starter Aaron Davainis allowed six hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts, but was touched for three runs in a fourth-inning San Marin rally that pretty much decided things.

Flynn Shoop had two hits for the Trojans, while Dante Vachini, Sawyer Sheldon, Jackie Palmer and Davainis had one each.

Petaluma finished with a 15-11-1 record that included a two-game sweep to the Vine Valley Athletic League playoff championship. The Trojans were 7-5, tied for second behind champion Casa Grande in the final VVAL standings.