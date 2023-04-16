The Casa Grande boys lacrosse team rallied in the second half and then held through an emotional finish to defeat Petaluma 16-14 in the annual “Battle for the Paddle” match between the two local teams.

The intensity of the rivalry help take the chill out of a cold spring night on Petaluma’s Steve Ellison field as the teams bumped, bruised and battled on almost even terms for most of the game.

What all came down to was a final three minutes of frenzied lacrosse that was dominated by the winning Gauchos with three goals

The match was tied at 13-13 as late as 3 ½ minutes from the end when Casa Grande went ahead for good. Petaluma closed the Gaucho gap at 15-14 on a goal by Joe Shwappach, but the Trojans could get no closer as the Gauchos earned the right for an on-the-field celebration for a final goal in the last minute.

It has been a good, if not great, season for both teams.

Casa Grande, with the win, improved to 8-5 for the season and is 5-2 in third place in the Vine Valley Athletic League. Petaluma is now 5-7 on the season and 3-3 in league.

For both teams, nothing was more important than Thursday night’s game. Explained Casa Grande’s Jack Giomi, who had two goals in the game, “Since our first practice, our goal has been to get here and to win.”

“It was the most important game on our schedule,” agreed Casa Grande Coach Charles Henry.

“It was just full throttle for us in the second half,” said Casa Grande goalie Marco Sierra, who had 15 saves. “It came down to the last 30 seconds and we had to hold them.”

Petaluma shocked the favored Gauchos in the first half, exploding for five goals in the second quarter an an 8-5 halftime lead.

Petaluma still led 11-10 at the end of a hectic third period, before the Gaucho defense exerted its self in the final period and especially over the final three critical minutes.

“They came out with fire,” Casa Grande Coach Charles Henry noted. “In the second half we decided to play our style of hockey.”

“The difference was transition,” said Petaluma coach Carter Olson. “In the third quarter we got caught flat footed. Hats off to them. They are a good team, but I am nothing but proud of our guys.”

Schwappach had a huge game for the Trojans, scoring six goals. Bendt Jorgensen and Kyle Dumphy also had a big hand in the Petaluma attack.

George Oehm led a team Gaucho attack with four goals. Austin Minnick scored three.