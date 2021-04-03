Casa Grande builds big early lead, holds on to defeat American Canyon

Everything went perfectly for Casa Grande in the early stages of its football game against American Canyon on Friday night, including its two-quarterback rotation, consisting of juniors Jacob Porteous and Dom Feliciano.

It almost seemed too perfect, especially on Senior Night in a truncated season. As it turns out, it was. After jumping out to a 28-0 lead and holding a 42-6 advantage early in the third quarter, the young Gauchos scored just once more and squeaked out a 49-46 win, improving their record to 2-2.

The Wolves recorded 24 unanswered fourth-quarter points, led by lightning-fast quarterback Vinnie Espejo, and the Casa Grande victory wasn’t secure until wide receiver Toby Humphreys made the catch of the night on an onside kick with seconds to go.

But the Gauchos had two quarterbacks to the Wolves’ one. The Porteous and Feliciano combination, along with a tenacious effort on defense, produced the early advantage. Coach John Antonio’s offense churned out 317 first-half yards and finished with 483 on the night.

“It’s taken us a few weeks to figure out what each of them can do and how they can do it,” Antonio said of his signal callers. “With Jacob, we see that he’s a pocket guy. With Dom, he can run the ball, and he’s tough. He’s big, powerful, strong.”

The run game certainly came along for the ride in Friday’s win, with junior running back Paul Fetterly leading the charge toward 169 rushing yards for Casa Grande. Offensive linemen Colin Patchet, Nick Tobin, Garrison Crockett, Kodi Cornelous and Daniel Miller displayed more cohesion than in games past.

Antonio said the young group, which includes a freshman in Cornelous, recently hit the film room for the first time, and it paid dividends. “Each week you see them get better and better. They’re just starting to learn the game and play together.”

Their improvement helped Porteous complete 15-of-25 passes for 232 yards, with Feliciano hitting 6-of-11 targets for 82 yards, including an impressive 48-yard completion to Shane Runyeon. In fact, while each QB certainly has particular strengths, both displayed impressive versatility.

Each player had a hand in the Gauchos’ first possession of the night, which produced a touchdown. An impressive scramble from the lanky, 6-foot-4, 170-pound Porteous got the Gauchos to midfield. On a crucial fourth-and-short, Antonio turned to Feliciano, all 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds of him, and he easily converted a QB keeper. Soon thereafter, Porteous found wide receiver Marcus Smart for a seven-yard touchdown catch.

That set the tone for the first half, with Casa Grande dominating the Wolves on all sides of the football.

After the Gaucho defense shut the door on American Canyon’s first possession, led by pressure in the tackle box from Antonio Bernardini, Cody Rodrigo, Joe Ellis, Emmett Peterson, Patchet and Esteban Sierra, the QB combo struck again.

Porteous started off, completing a screen pass to Fetterly and a nice toss to Eli Cappelen. Next, Humphreys hauled in a throw from Porteous and ran to the one-yard line. After that, it was Feliciano time again, and he punched it in for the short score and a 14-0 lead.

Following more stout defense, the Gauchos took the ball at midfield. Porteous drifted beautifully from the pocket to his left and connected with Humphreys for a 38-yard gain, and Fetterly finished the drive with an 18-yard run to pay dirt. The PAT from Miller was good for a 21-0 lead. Porteous found Scott again for a seven-yard touchdown on Casa Grande’s next possession for the 28-0 advantage.

The Gauchos led 28-6 at halftime, after a long touchdown run from Espejo, and started hot in the third quarter, too. Forcing a punt on the Wolves’ first drive, Casa Grande scored on its own first offensive snap of the period, with Fetterly busting loose for a 55-yard touchdown run. One drive later, a 26-yard TD strike from Porteous to Cappelen provided a 42-6 score.

But American Canyon kept fighting, using the Gauchos’ aggressiveness on defense to its advantage with fly sweeps that granted Espejo the opinion of running, which he did often in the second half.

Mistakes from the young Gauchos compounded matters, with an interception by Feliciano on an otherwise picturesque roll to the right, and a fumble by Fetterly after a nice run.

Espejo capitalized, notching another TD, and extra-large Wolves’ running back Ezekiel Anderson followed with his own score, drawing ever closer to the Gauchos’ advantage.

When a snap from center went over Porteous’ head in the third quarter, however, the Gauchos battled for the ball and retained possession, preventing an easy opportunity for American Canyon deep in Casa Grande territory. Penalties started to become an issue as well, with each team fighting hard for real estate and emotions running high.

The Gauchos responded with a gritty drive, led by Porteous. After getting hit and nearly losing the football on one play — the officials ruled an incomplete pass — he bolted for a slick 34-yard read-option touchdown run a few snaps later, giving his team a 49-22 third-quarter lead.

From there, the Gauchos held on, but just barely. Espejo did more damage, and Anderson busted through the middle of the defense for an 80-yard touchdown run. It was a live learning experience for Casa Grande, and one that ended with a nail-biting win.

“We’re so young; we’ve got to learn how to close out games,” said Antonio. “Our youth, it comes out in games like that. I never felt like we were going to lose it. Every time we needed something to happen, it happened.”

And though the Gauchos have just eight seniors on the team, this Senior Night was one to remember, and the experience will bode well for the future, too.

“We’ve got things to fix,” Antonio said, noting that April is usually reserved for spring football. “We’re young, we’re making young mistakes, and we’ll get better.”

Casa Grande’s junior varsity had a night to remember as well, notching a 66-6 win to remain undefeated.