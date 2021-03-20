Casa Grande can’t capitalize on interceptions in loss to Rancho Cotate

The Casa Grande football team stubbornly refused to take what Rancho Cotate gave them Friday night, losing on Rancho’s synthetic turf by a deceptive 49-13 score.

In other games involving local teams Friday night, St. Vincent upset Ukiah on its home field, 24-7, and Petaluma lost at Vintage, 60-0.

Unlike in their opening game a week ago, Casa’s Gauchos were competitive the second time around, playing improved defense and displaying a sometimes impressive two-pronged passing attack with alternating quarterbacks Jacob Porteous and Dominic Feliciano. Each tossed a touchdown pass.

It seems strange to praise a defense that gave up six touchdowns, but Casa Grande actually showed flashes of exceptional defense against a solid Rancho Cotate team that will be among the best in the North Coast Section in the final reckoning. Joe Ellis and Antonio Bernardini were seeming everywhere simultaneously on defense and the Casa secondary stole four passes and forced a fumble.

Technically, the give-aways weren’t so much gifts as they were thefts, but either way they were very welcome against a Cougar team with a big front and a very fast bevy of backs.

Casa Grande’s pass thieves were Caden Cramer, Cody Rodrigo, Shane Runyeon and Bernardini. Unfortunately for a good crowd of social distanced and shivering Casa families, not one of the interceptions nor the fumble recoveries translated into Gaucho points.

Rancho Cotate, by contrast, swiped four Casa passes. The Cougars scored one play following one of the thefts and needed no offensive help on a pick-six of 33 yards by Gianni Gigliello.

“When you get a turnover you are supposed to score,” said Casa Grande coach John Antonio. “They did a better job of that than we did.”

When Rancho Cotate drove 75 yards in eight plays to score on the first possession of the game, it looked like a repeat of last week’s game when Vintage’s powerful Crushers manhandled the Gauchos, seemingly scoring at will.

But the Gauchos were a different team this week, stopping the second Rancho Cotate offense on Camer’s interception.

Late in the first period, Porteous connected with Marcus Scott on a 79-yard pass that took the ball to the 14-yard line and followed with a hit to Runyeon for the touchdown that tied things at 7-7.

Rancho Cotate rallied for two more touchdowns in the first half, scoring with 40 seconds left to lead 21-7 at the break.

The second half was almost all Rancho Cotate despite its turnovers. Casa Grande did create a bit of excitement when Feliciano connected for his second touchdown of the season, throwing 26 yards on a pretty pitch and catch to Dylan Petersen.

The Gauchos try again for a first win next Friday at Sonoma.

After opening the season against two teams ranked in the top 10 in the North Coast Section, Antonio said the Gauchos are improving. “We took a step forward,” he said. “You can’t show me any team in the area that has played a tougher schedule than we have.”

The Casa Grande junior varsity made it two in a row over quality opponents, defeating the Rancho Cotate JVs, 20-9.

What would stand as the winning touchdown scored on a pass interception return by freshman Clint Rea.