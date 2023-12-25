The Casa Grande cheerleading team is in it to win it.

Not merely there to lend support to other athletes, these cheerleaders have always known they are athletes in their own right – and they’ve been competing like athletes, taking third place in their first round of regionals last November.

That was the first time the cheer team performed their new routine competitively, after learning it in August and practicing 10 to 14 hours a week ahead of time.

Now the squad is keeping its eye on the upcoming national competition in February.

“It was a wonderful learning opportunity for us since a large number of our athletes have never competed to this degree before,” said coach Jessalyn Ealand. “After being awarded third place in our division, we came home, made a few minor tweaks, perfected skills and ran the routine a lot.”

Ealand said that with extra emphasis on “a lot.”

After November’s regionals competition, the cheer team went on to compete in the USA Regional 2 meet Dec. 9, bringing home another third place – and renewed confidence.

“After reviewing our scores and comparing between the two, we are on the right track,” Ealand said.

The team is looking forward to a jam-packed schedule in early 2024, with the USA Regional 3 competition on Jan. 6, CIF State Championships on Jan. 27, and the USA Spirit Nationals Feb. 16-18 in Los Angeles.

‘I could not love it more’

Kayla Elizondo found a passion for cheer at a young age, competing with the Petaluma Panthers and other similar programs. Now in her 13th year in the sport, and a senior captain of the Casa Grande cheer team, she said that each time she performs a routine, she feels as if she’s “doing the sport for the first time all over again.”

“This sport has been a constant rock in my life,” Elizondo said. “Every time I do a routine, it’s just my favorite thing ever. I could not love it more.”

Kai Jaime, another senior captain, said he had some hesitations about joining the team before he began his cheer career as a freshman, but his friends inspired him to give it a go. Now he is grateful not only for the opportunity to be part of the sport, but also for the bond that he has with fellow teammates.

“All my teammates and my coaches are like a second family to me,” Jaime said.

And whether the cheerleaders are flipping, tumbling or performing other amazing feats, a sentiment shared between them is that it’s demanding both physically and mentally.

“People don’t realize the hard work that gets put into every single routine we do, and the amount of practice we put into it, just like any other sport,” Elizondo said.

Jaime added, “It’s really demanding on the body, compared to a lot of other sports. You have so much going into it, and ... you can have a lot of mental blocks.”

Elizondo said her way to deal with those mental blocks and get them out of her head is to “just breathe.”

“With skills, you can’t overthink it, you can’t have fear. You just have to do it,” she said. “And you just have to have fun in the chaos and the frustration.”

Elizondo said Ealand and all the cheer team’s coaches have “been incredible and have been really receptive in understanding what we need when we need it,” whether that be more practice or more breaks.

Now that football season has ended, the Gaucho cheer team has time to focus more on their own goals as they round out their routine. Always, in the back of their minds, the state and national championships are edging closer.

“This year our biggest goal is to win nationals and take home that trophy, because we were so close last year,” Elizondo said.

“Everyone on this team is just so determined and so hungry for this win.”

Casa Grande varsity cheer roster Kayla Elizondo, Senior (captain) Lauren Exley, Senior (captain) Carol Bernabe, Senior (captain) Kai Jaime, Senior (captain) Jolie Sesky, Senior Katherine Wong, Senior Makayla Gutt, Senior Brittany Tellez, Senior Avery Bray, Senior Rachel Yebra, Senior Quinn Davis, Junior Alexa Gonzales, Junior Natalie Shulze, Junior Jasmine Cascio, Junior Heidi McGreevy, Junior Lindy Johnson, Sophomore Sierra Sullivan, Sophomore Emmali Cutrufelli, Sophomore Janessa McCue, Sophomore Madison Armbright, Sophomore Lily Ware, Sophomore Lexi Tracy, Freshman Alexa Garcia, Freshman

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.