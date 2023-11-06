The Gauchos officially clinched the Vine Valley Athletic League title last Friday night, dispatching the Dragons with a strong second half to complete their first undefeated league season since 2013. The Gauchos won 41-14 over Sonoma Valley.

Casa Grande (9-1, 6-0 Vine Valley Athletic League), which has won nine in a row heading into the postseason, led just 21-14 at halftime before putting the clamps on the Dragons (3-7, 1-4) in the second half.

“We felt like we would have one of these weeks soon, but all the credit goes to them,” Casa Grande head coach John Antonio said of the Dragons. “That score does not reflect this game. They are a gritty, good football team. They’re doing a great job here and the future is going to be bright.”

Down their leading rusher, Zach Herrera — who suffered a shoulder injury against Petaluma — the Gauchos still put up a season-high 409 rushing yards. Senior Cade Rea led the way with a game-high 193 rushing yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns, while junior Enzo Murray added 10 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Danny Mercado also accounted for 67 rushing yards with a score and completed nine-of-15 passes for 98 yards.

“A good player goes down and somebody else steps up,” Antonio said. “That was evident in what happened tonight. Sucks to lose good players, but good teams have guys step up and good things happen. This team has seen adversity like no other and it still hasn’t got them. They don’t care who lines up across from them; they just want to play football.”

Defensively, the Gauchos recorded five sacks and Andrew Antonio nearly had his fourth pick-six of the season but was tackled at Sonoma Valley’s 2-yard line after a 60-yard return.

At 9-1, Casa Grande is in the midst of its best season since 2013, when it went 13-1 overall and finished as runners-up in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs.

With the win, the Gauchos officially clinched a first-round home playoff game, which is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 10 against Tamalpais.