Casa Grande completes undefeated VVAL baseball season

The Casa Grande baseball team wrapped up its season with a win against Napa High School on Senior Day to give the Gauchos an undefeated Vine Valley Athletic League campaign. They finished VVAL competition with an 11-0 record. Casa went 15-3 overall.

Casa hasn't had an undefeated season in the MaxPreps era, which keeps on-line records back to 2004. Casa historians are debating if there was an undefeated team in the 1990s, and it may be the 1988 Gauchos who last went undefeated in league play. The Gauchos also ended as MaxPrep's No. 1-ranked team in North Coast Section Division II.

Prior to the Napa game, Casa had the second of its two-game series against North Bay League champion Cardinal Newman. While Casa won the first battle at home, it was the host Cardinals who got the best of the Gauchos in the rematch, winning 12-7.

The loss was Gavin Ochoa's first of the year, and only the third overall for the Gauchos.

"We asked a lot of Ocho to bounce back on three days rest after having thrown over 100 pitches to secure the walk-off win against Vintage," said Casa head coach Pete Sikora. "Gavin battled like a true Gaucho for us, working through back tightness and short rest between starts. Regardless of the loss, Gavin had an outstanding year and we look forward to watching him succeed at the next levels as well."

At the end of three innings, the Gauchos were down 10-2, but they continued to battle. Casa had 11 hits on the day to Newman's 10, but Newman's 3-run home run and bases clearing double ultimately proved to be too much for the Gauchos to overcome. Red hots Lucas Schaefer and Jake McCoy each had two hits and RBIs in the game, as did catcher Mason Cox.

In their final game of the year, the Gauchos beat VVAL foe Napa 10-6 to secure their undefeated league season.

The Gauchos celebrated their seniors by starting all of them in their final game. The Gauchos also let most of the seniors pitch a bit each during the contest, which almost cost the Gauchos who found themselves trailing 4-0 at the end of the first inning.

Sikora called on co-staff ace Evan Johnson to come into the game on two separate occasions to bail out his well-intentioned pitching teammates, earning Johnson his seventh win on the year.

Casa rebounded in the bottom of the first by scoring six runs, but Napa battled back to tie the game in the top of the fourth.

Johnson came in a second time to stop the rally, and Casa added two insurance runs in both the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings. Jake Lannert came on to throw a shutout fifth inning before yielding to Jake McCoy, who held Napa scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings.

"It was great we could honor our seniors, have fun letting them pitch, and still secure the win and an undefeated league season" said Sikora. "It's not every day a guy comes in twice to pitch in the same game, but what a fitting way for Evan to end his amazing senior season."

Schaefer had another three hits in the game to bump his batting average above .400 on the year. McCoy added another hit and RBI to also join the .400 club, and it was Lannert's 4-hit, 4-RBI game that got him to the same rarified air. Ochoa chipped in 2 RBIs in his final offensive performance.

"What a team, what a year" said Sikora. "Last time I checked, an undefeated league record and No. 1 MaxPreps ranking is the best you could do in 2021. The entire staff is very proud of this team. They are true champions in every sense of the word."