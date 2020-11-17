Casa Grande counts on senior McCoy to deliver with bat and arm

For a baseball player who is counting on his bat to take him where he wants to go, Casa Grande High School senior Jake McCoy has shown a pretty good pitching arm.

An outfielder by trade and training, McCoy was pressed into mound duty in 2019 as a sophomore and developed into a key reliever on a Casa Grande team that ended in a three-way tie for the Vine Valley Athletic League championship.

Pitching in critical games as the Gauchos finished by winning six of its last seven league games and two more in the North Coast Section playoffs, McCoy finished with a 3-2 record and a 2.58 earned run average. He had three of the Gauchos’ four saves on the season, striking out 23 batters in 38 innings.

Despite his mound success,” McCoy considers himself a hitter/outfielder first and a pitcher if needed. “Pitching was something new. It was a lot of fun, but I am looking at moving forward as a hitter and outfielder,” he said.

Although he played in 23 varsity games as a sophomore, McCoy struggled at the plate.

“We’ve been working on building his confidence,” Casa Grande coach Pete Sikora said. “We’re counting on him being a big part of our team as a hitter and outfielder was well as a pitcher.”

After losing his entire junior season, McCoy is determined to show what he can really do with a bat as a senior. Which is why he has been working hard during the pandemic-forced shutdown to improve his game. He has been practicing with a friend who has a gym and even a mini batting cage in his home.

“Having a strong senior season is definitely my top priority,” he said. “It is imperative that I have a good senior year.”

The next step following high school in his master plan is Santa Rosa Junior College, then a four-year school and on to the professional ranks. “Every baseball player has that in his mind,” he said.

If that doesn’t work out, he is considering the fire service, perhaps as a smoke jumper, as a career. He acknowledged that the local wild fires have helped change his direction from kinesiology to the fire service. “I want to do something relevant and help people,” he said.

Up until high school, McCoy has been coached by his father, Keith McCoy, baseball coach at Rancho Cotate High School.

“There are definitely pros and cons to having your dad as a coach,” he said. “He helped developed me as a player. In addition to a dad, I always had a coach.”

When McCoy needed encouragement, he could always count on his mother, Colleen. “She has been my backbone,” the player said. “She has been immensely supportive.”

As if just having a season, and having it with what projects to be a very good team, weren’t incentive enough for McCoy, Casa Grande has scheduled Rancho Cotate in a non-league game. “That will be for bragging rights,” said the player.