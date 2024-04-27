In their last home game of the regular season, the Casa Grande varsity softball team had a lot to celebrate.

Not only did they have yet another explosive offensive turnout in their 17-0 win over Justin-Siena (3-12, 0-9) on April 24, but the Gauchos (16-2, 8-2) held their annual Senior Night ceremony to honor the team’s three outgoing seniors, Marissa Brody, Hannah Edwards and Kyra Jensen.

“(Hannah and Kyra) are some of my really good friends so it was nice to celebrate with them,” Brody said.

Casa had 15 hits over the five-inning game and scored its first seven runs in the first inning alone. It all started with a lead-off double by Brody, who also scored one run and walked once, followed by a single by junior Lauren Ketchu. Ketchu went 3-for-3 on the day with three hits, three runs and four RBIs.

Edwards also recorded four RBIs with one hit and a run, along with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored from sophomore Layce Carlomagno and two RBIs and a run scored by junior Georgia Moss. Freshman Evelyn Baca also went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI, while sophomore Aubrie Zavala went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Jensen also went 3-for-4 and scored a run and an RBI, and sophomore Veronica Nunez-Miller recorded a hit, two runs and an RBI.

Moss started on the mound, pitching one inning and giving up no hits or walks and throwing two strikeouts. Zavala pitched the remaining four innings for the Gauchos and gave up three hits and a walk and threw four strikeouts.

In the last inning of Wednesday’s game, the Gaucho seniors were taken out of the game for a break and were met with applause as they walked off the field, as the players shared hugs.

It was an emotional day for many in and behind the Casa dugout, as the three seniors took part in their final regular season home game in a Gaucho uniform. The team still had two away games to go, including one against Vintage on Friday.

“It’s hard for me because one’s my daughter and I’ve (coached) her a long time,” said head coach Billy Brody. “Hannah’s the same way, I’ve coached her since she was 7 years old and I’ve had Kyra for a long time.”

But she added, “It’s time to pass the torch.”

For now, the Gauchos were still looking ahead to Friday’s game against Vintage (13-3-1, 9-0). Last week Casa Grande tied Vintage for first place in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

Coach Brody said the team would be putting in extra focus during Thursday’s practice in preparation for what could be a league-decider.

“Tomorrow’s a new day,” Brody said. “They have to show up tomorrow ready to go.”

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.