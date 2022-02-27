Casa Grande defeats Redwood for second baseball win

Casa Grande’s baseball Gauchos continued their winning ways on Saturday, beating Redwood High School 3-1 and running their record to 2 - 0 on the season.

Russ Freedheim continued to be the bulldog on the mound for Casa. earning the win after throwing an efficient five innings, scattering five hits and only yielding one run to win his second game of the young season.

Wyatt Abramson came on to earn his first varsity save by pitching two scoreless innings to close things out.

Things got interesting in the bottom of the seventh when Redwood loaded the bases with two outs, but a diving grab by second baseman Kaden Ramirez on a pop up falling between second base and centerfield preserved the win for the Gauchos. The play was one of three highlight defensive gems from Ramirez.

Ramirez's first highlight came in the second inning when Redwood had a runner at first with one out. Redwood's Luca Bove smoked a short-hop bullet to shortstop Dylan Petersen who blocked the ball towards second base. With Ramirez coming over for the double-play, he was able to dive for the deflected ball while keeping his foot on second base to give the Gauchos the force out. This was fortuitous for the Gauchos, as the next Redwood player singled and would have likely scored the runner if he had been at second. Freedheim then struck out the next hitter to end the inning.

In the fourth inning, Redwood executed a slash bunt and the ball went bounding between the mound and second base. Ramirez dove towards right centerfield to smother the ball in the baseline, then regained his feet to record the out at first.

"Ramirez should get credit for a save today as well" said Casa's head coach, Pete Sikora. "Those were some remarkable plays Kaden turned in today. Definitely Sports Center worthy. And credit to our entire defensive effort as well. That was our second consecutive game without an error."

The Gauchos scored two in the second inning. Freedheim got things going with a single and then Ramirez drew a walk. Abramson singled through the middle to plate Freedheim. After Austin Steeves walked, Dylan Petersen singled to score Ramirez and give the Gauchos a two-runn lead.

Redwood answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the second to make it 2 -1.

Kalen Clemmens then came off the bench to help the Gauchos earn an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning. Clemmen's single scored Brice Cox, who was aboard via his single through the left side and had advanced to third from Abramson's second hit of the game.

Casa returns to action with a home game against Montgomery on Wednesday.