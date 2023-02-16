Casa Grande’s girls basketball team had too many weapons for Windsor’s overmatched Jaguars Wednesday night in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs. Casa’s Gauchos received scoring from seven different players and contributions from several others in romping to a 52-36 victory.

The win advances Casa Grande into a quarterfinal game Saturday night at Montgomery, a 69-38 winner over Rancho Cotate in its opening game. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s victory extended a Gaucho winning streak to six games, including two that took them to the championship of the Vine Valley Athletic League post-season tournament. Overall, Casa is 19-10 for the season. Windsor finishes with a 17-12 record.

Wednesday’s game was really no contest. Windsor’s visitors to the Coach Ed Iacopi Gym had no way to match the inside play of Amalie Barr, the drives of Anamaria Robertson and Marissa Brody, the defense of Jamie McGaughey and the depth of the Casa Grande bench.

Windsor’s Isabella Travelstead drove for the game’s first basket. Casa’s Every King answered with a 3-pointer and the Gauchos never trailed.

By the end of the first period, the Gauchos were on top 14-8 and by the half the gap had widened to 29-18.

Windsor made a late run in the fourth period sparked by a trey from Skyler Westover, but Barr capped off a dominating inside performance with a final three baskets to finish off the Gaucho triumph.

Barr finished with 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double performance, a feat matched by Brody who scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Robertson again had several magical like fingertip rolls on drives and scored 11 points.

Other scoring came from King with 5 points, McGaughey with four and 10 rebounds, Ava Nelson with 4 and Alex Giacomini with 3.

Westover carried the scoring load for Windsor with 16.

Casa Grande Coach Scott Himes said the Gauchos’ success was built on more than their physical skills. “Two things we always write on the board are intensity and energy,: he said. “They are two things you cannot scout against.”