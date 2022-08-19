Casa Grande drops volleyball opener to Analy

Casa Grande started very slowly in its season opening volleyball game Thursday against visiting Analy , but the Gauchos got into rhythm in the third set to make things exciting before dropping a 3-0 decision to the Tigers in the Coach Ed Iacopi Gymnasium.

Casa never threatened and made too many hitting errors in both of the first two sets in losing 25-13 and 25-20, but the third set was a different story.

Led by junior outside hitter Christina Bogart and middle blocker Sarah Thornton, the Gauchos patched together a three-point rally to take a 18-16 lead which excited a big crowd of Gaucho supporters.

Analy — West County High last season for only one school year — was also represented very well by its supporters. Analy has a reputation of traveling well.

Bogart had a solid outing, hitting from the right side of the net, and Thornton became the major scoring threat down the stretch by knocking away Tiger kill attempts in the late minutes of the game.

During one stretch, Thornton had three consecutive points by finding open spaces in the Analy defense.

Libero Maria Doss began to get a good lift from her position in the back row, and made good sets to Bogart, Thornton and outside hitter Eleyse Perez who also had her moments with some winners.

Along the way, there were some occasional contributions by 6-foot freshman middle blocker Lila Partridge who made a strong kill to make the advantage 20-18, but the Gauchos would never score again.

Partridge showed some potential, and could very well be a force as the season rolls along. She also made a two-handed block for a point later in the contest.

Following two consecutive deep serves for points by Thornton, the Gauchos led by as many as three points 20–17.

Analy, from the North Bay League Oak, took command of the set and eventually the match on some strong hitting by middle blocker Elena Mellom who constantly found holes in the deep portion of the Gaucho defensive alignment.

At one point, the Tigers rattled off seven consecutive points to ice the contest at 25-20. The Tigers passed effectively and made fewer hitting mistakes overall. They found the range with longer shots along the baseline.

In a very exciting junior varsity game, the Gauchos and Tigers split sets only to have the visitors pull out a 2-1 win with a crowd-pleasing 15-12 victory in the deciding set. The Gauchos won the freshman contest.

The game marked the first contest for new coach Savanah Sutton.